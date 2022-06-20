I’ve heard that as you get older, three things happen. The first is your memory goes...and I can’t remember the other two! Raise your hand if this rings true for you. My hand is up. Waaaay up!
I get out of my chair to get something I need in the next room. But when I get to the next room, I have no idea what it was that I was after. I cannot blame old age because I have been doing this all my life. But maybe, just maybe, it is happening a little more frequently these days.
That is why neurologists advocate for keeping your mind active by making your brain exercise. How do I exercise my brain? Obviously, by reading books. Fiction, nonfiction, biographies, magazines...any printed matter will do. Make those brain synapsis fire as much as possible. Another way I try to sharpen my brain is by doing Wordle every day. If you have not tried this word game yet, you can find it on the New York Times website...and it is still available for free, without a subscription. Other good brain workouts include crosswords and word search puzzles, Sudoku and other math puzzles...they all help.
I believe part of an adult’s memory issues has to do with how darn much stuff we currently have thrown at us on a daily basis. While the internet does so much to inform us about everything, taking in too much information can be overwhelming, especially on social media sites. While it is true that computers can give us online calendars and other ways to keep track of our lives, computers have the ability to suck time away from us before we even realize what is going on.
So here is one small way the library is trying to take something off your plate. As you probably know when you check out a book from our library, you get to keep it for two weeks, and DVDs have a one-week due date. I am constantly shocked at how fast those weeks go by, then an overdue notice pops up in my email. Many times, that book I checked out is still sitting unopened on my nightstand two weeks after I checked it out! To help you with this little annoyance, we have instigated auto-renewal into our library system. Now, when your library item becomes due, if there is no one waiting for that item, it automatically renews and gives you another two weeks with that book. It is like magic! (However, if it is an item that has a list of people waiting for it, auto-renew does NOT work.)
We hope you enjoy this new service and it relieves a little bit of stress in your life. Another new thing you might notice when you check out your items at the front desk in any of our libraries, we now include a total value of the items checkout out and it appears at the bottom of your receipt. It is AMAZING how much money you can save by checking out items from the library instead of buying them.
