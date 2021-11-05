Let's talk about annoying sounds. At the top of the list for many people...fingernails on a chalkboard! I can hardly type those words without shivering! Some people hate the sound of nervous tapping. Others have a hard time listening to a crying baby. And there are some library patrons who think any noise above a whisper in the library is super-annoying. But one of the aggravating sounds that can drive me up a wall is the noise of a dial-up internet modem trying to make a connection! First there is the dial tone, then a series of irritating screeches, hisses, buzzes, and various other noises that just drive my ears crazy!
Luckily for me, I live in an area where high speed internet is available and the modem does NOT make all that noise! However, there are areas of Tillamook County where dial-up is the only option. Sadly, some people cannot afford the extra monthly expense of an internet connection. If you are in this boat, you are going to love what I have to say next!
The Tillamook County Library now offers something called a mobile WiFi hotspot that you can check out for a week at a time, take it home, and you will instantly have a free internet connection for your phone, computer, or tablet. The only catch is you have to use it in an area that has a cell phone signal. You do not have to have a cell phone or a data plan for this to work. All you need is the WiFi hotspot and your own device to connect to it! And if more than one person in the house wants to connect to the internet, it's no problem! You can actually connect up to eight devices to one hotspot!
What can you do with one of these little gems? The possibilities are endless! You can surf the internet, get homework help, attend classes online, stream music or movies, use the library's online resources, and so much more. Naturally, you do have to possess a library card in good standing to check out a hotspot. While we did recently eliminate library fines, this is the one item which will still result in a fine if you return it late, and that is because of the high cost of the hotspots. We anticipate these will be very popular so you will want to reserve your turn by visiting the library website (www.tillabook.org).
We are also adding some other fascinating, non-traditional items you can check out soon from the library. We will have telescopes and high-powered binoculars you can take home! These items would be great for picking out the planets, constellations, and other heavenly objects. Call the library at 503-842-4792 for more information!
That's about enough news for this week. I hope your week is filled with beautiful, relaxing sounds...nothing like the sound of a dial-up modem...or fingernails on a chalkboard!
