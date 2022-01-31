“Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I’m 64?” - Lennon/McCartney
It is mind-boggling to think that I was just nine years old in 1967 when that famous Beatles song came out. I remember thinking 64 was impossibly old...and here I am, many decades later, just months away from that big 64-year milestone!
Music is and always has been one of the most important joys in my life. I can hear an old song and be instantly transported to the first time I heard that tune. For instance, every time I hear the classic song, You Are My Sunshine, I remember sitting beside my Grandma in New Jersey, singing along while she played favorite songs by ear on the organ.
Play the 1971 Don McLean hit, American Pie, and I have a rush of memories of a 13-year-old, pinball-playing version of myself, selecting that tune on the juke box at the video game arcade. And if I hear Annie’s Song by John Denver (“You fill up my senses, like a night in the forest...”), I am magically transported back to a tiny church in Iowa, hearing that classic song being sung at my wedding. The first chord of A Hard Days Night by the Beatles brings me back to the day my older brothers rushed home with the newly released album. I can remember clutching the album cover while we all experienced Beatlemania, listening to the whole vinyl record over and over.
Music connects us to different phases in our lives, and that is why I am so glad the Tillamook County Library has such an excellent selection of music. Until recently, I had the pleasure of curating the library’s collection of music. It was a fun challenge to try to get a balanced collection that would appeal to everyone. Whether you like classical, pop, blues, country, jazz, or Broadway show tunes, our collection has you covered.
But here is the tricky part. Fewer and fewer people have CD players anymore. The music industry is shifting toward “streaming” even though many people do not have an internet connection or the equipment required to enjoy online music. That is why we maintain the physical CD collection in our libraries. But if you are lucky enough to be savvy with online music, we have Hoopla...a great resource that will make your ears happy. Hoopla not only has downloadable audiobooks, comics, e-books, movies, and television shows, it also has a very impressive collection of music for you to enjoy. The great thing about Hoopla is there is no waiting for your selection. You can click “check out” and the album will magically start playing, and you can even load it on your device to take with you. After seven days, the item is automatically “returned” from your device.
I am so glad that I’ve had music to get me through the happy and sad moments in life. And if I could go back in time, I think I would drop in on my nine-year-old self listening to Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band and say, “You know, 64 is really not so bad after all.”
