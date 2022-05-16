As John Denver once wrote in a song lyric, “I’m leavin’ on a jet plane.” I don’t know about you, but I am so ready to embrace that sentiment. In fact, by the time this appears in print, I will have been to Anaheim, California to see my very good friend, Mickey Mouse. If you know me at all, you know that Disneyland is one of my favorite places to visit, and thanks to the pandemic, it has been far too long since I walked through the “happiest place on earth”.
How about you? Are you ready to do some travelling again? If so, you could really benefit from all the resources the library has to help you plan your trip. Our travel section covers just about any corner of the world you would like to visit. If an international trip is calling you, we have so many books to help you plan. My favorite guides for Europe are the Rick Steves books. I always feel like his narratives are spot on and so much fun to read. He provides so many insider tips on how to get the most bang for your buck...and how to avoid the biggest tourist traps. We also have some really informative books on how to travel through Europe using the Eurail train system. If Europe isn’t your thing, we also have books on just about every other country worldwide.
How about a cruise? We have some great books that explain every detail of how to plan your perfect adventure on ships, both big and small. Right now is an excellent time to get some spectacular deals on the price of a cruise. The industry is cutting some really big deals to get people back on their “floating cities”.
Would you rather stay in the United States? We absolutely have you covered there. Pick a state...any state! We likely have a guidebook covering every area, from coast to coast. A little planning ahead is sure to make the trip go smoother, even if you have been to your destination of choice before.
Another great option is to stay a little closer to home. A Pacific Northwest “staycation” is easy on the pocketbook, and travel time is so much shorter. Even though we live here, we still have the latest and greatest guidebooks that cover our neck of the woods. Those of us living here sometimes take our beautiful coast for granted. There are people from around the world who literally dream about walking on our beaches. While hiking at Cape Lookout this week, I ran into a couple from Germany who were absolutely overcome with emotion as they gazed upon a spectacular vista on the Cape Trail. Through teary eyes, they told me, “We just can’t believe how clean the air is and how breathtaking every view is! How lucky you are to live here. We have been planning this holiday for years.”
We have books that guide you through hikes, scenic drives, horse trails, and campgrounds from Olympic National Park and south to California redwoods. Our resources can get you planning a trip to any of the mountains in our area...Hood, St. Helens, Rainier, The Three Sisters, and more. If you are interested in an RV trip, “glamping”, or even hiking the entire Oregon Coast Trail, we can hook you up with books to lead the way.
I hope this inspires you to do a little destination dreaming to plan a trip of your own. With any luck, I will hear you singing along with John Denver...”I’m leavin’ on a jet plane, don’t know when I’ll be back again!”
