First of all...some big news. Beginning April 4, the main library in Tillamook is adding some hours that will really help the patrons who work from 9 to 5. We will be staying open an hour later during the weekdays to give you time to stop in after work to pick up your books! As of April 4, our Tillamook hours will be 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Monday through Friday. Saturdays, we will be open from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. In the near future, we plan on being open even later, so stay tuned for details.
Now, let’s talk about librarians. Did you know that some of our staff members have a Master’s in Library and Information Science (MLIS)? Employees with this degree are generally the director, the managers, as well as the children’s, reference, and cataloging librarians. The rest of the staff does not require the MLIS degree, but several of our wonderful workers do anyway!
Why would you want a master’s degree to work certain positions in a library? I could fill a book with the many reasons this is necessary. There is so much that goes into each of the various positions that require the MLIS...and the university upper level graduate school classes help pave the way. There are core classes that concentrate on general library practices, but there is always the opportunity to choose specialized classes that focus your learning in certain areas. Why is this? Because not every librarian works in a public library.
Where else do librarians work? Let’s start with a big one. Librarian to the stars! Yes, you heard me right. Not long ago, I saw an advertisement for a Private Librarian for none other than Sir Elton John! Celebrities like Elton have oodles of documents, lyrics, photographs, recordings, videos, collections...all kinds of things that need organizing and cataloging. A librarian helps “Captain Fantastic” keep all of his things in order. And can you believe that Disneyland even has their own Archive Librarians? I can’t even imagine how much fun that would be.
Granted, those are rare positions, so let’s look at some of the more common directions you can go with a library degree. There are School Librarians that work in the K - 12 schools. In years past, many of these positions fell to budget cuts, but I am happy to slowly see the schools realize they just can’t do without a librarian. In higher education, there are Academic Librarians who are trained to help the college students get the information they need.
There are also Law Librarians. These people may work in courts and law firms, conducting legal research and helping attorneys access the information they need. Some who get their MLIS end up as Medical Librarians. I often see OHSU and other hospitals advertising for a librarian. They spend their days gathering, analyzing, and providing data to assist physicians in doing their jobs. Then there are Systems Librarians that keep software, online resources, and computers running smoothly. Can you believe there are actually Music Librarians? They are generally employed by university libraries and symphonies to keep collections in order. I haven’t even touched on Art Librarians, Media Specialist Librarians, or Corporate Librarians.
As you can see, there are lots of options in this field of work. But we happen to think the best librarian jobs are right here at the Tillamook County Library.
