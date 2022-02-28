If you could live in a house and did not have to pay rent, utilities, or building upkeep, would you think it was too good to be true? Well, that is exactly the deal the library gets with our branch libraries in Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, and Pacific City. It is a very unique situation we have in Tillamook County and I cannot believe I haven’t told you about it yet.
Here is how it works. Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, and Pacific City each have their own version of a Friends of the Library group and they provide the above-mentioned building, utilities, and upkeep. The cities of Garibaldi and Bay City are the “fairy godmothers” in their towns, providing the space and utilities for their libraries. So instead of the county owning each of our five branch libraries, we made a deal with all of them and it is a win-win situation. They keep their building going for us, and we supply the books, the staff, and computers. I have never seen anything like this arrangement at any other library system. Maybe it does exist, but if it does, it is extremely rare. But the fact is, without this arrangement, we would not be able to finance six facilities in our system.
So how do the three Friends groups afford this? They all have some sort of fund-raising planned out each year. First of all, they all have annual memberships so you can join up to help them out. The fees are VERY affordable and it is often just a token of your appreciation that they are after. They also have various forms of book sales that bring in revenue. Pacific City and Rockaway have ongoing book sales. Manzanita has a wonderful year-round magazine sale, and they normally have an epic annual book sale that draws people for miles around. Some of the friends groups put on plant sales, tea parties, and other novel fund-raising activities. The North Tillamook (Manzanita) Library Friends have also been the recipient of some impressive grants to help them with various projects. Check them out at www.northtillamooklibrary.org as they have a wonderful website that will keep you up to date on their efforts.
What about the cities of Bay City and Garibaldi? Why do they foot the bill for library space in their towns? First of all, who doesn’t want a library in their town? These spaces provide an important “quality of life” aspect that the local residents just love. It is a win-win for the entire community when there is a library present.
I always love it when people ask me why the Tillamook County Library system has to pay for so many libraries around the county, because I can tell them what an amazing financial deal this is for all of us taxpayers. While other library systems that come upon hard times often end up closing some of their locations to save funds, this makes absolutely no sense in our county because of these amazing partnerships. To close a branch would mean turning away so many in-kind dollars that it just would not make sense.
So, I say a hearty thank you to the three Friends groups and the Bay City and Garibaldi city governments that make it possible for us to serve the entire county so well. When we say “we couldn’t do it without you,” we are speaking the truth.
