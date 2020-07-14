The excitement is never ending at the library! It seems every week we have something new and thrilling to share. This week is no different as we have a big announcement to make.
No, unfortunately we are not opening our libraries back up yet…but it is a step in the right direction! If you keep your eyes peeled, you might just see something big and blue driving around on Tillamook County roads that you have not seen for well over three months. The Tillamook County Library BOOKMOBILE! The last time it was on the road was Friday, March 13, before COVID concerns made us put the service on pause.
Because of the narrow aisle in the bookmobile, there was no way for us to invite people on board while still social distancing. Patrons still cannot climb on board the bus but a reimagining of this service resembles the curbside pickup we now have available at our six physical library locations. The bookmobile now follows a revised route and anyone on the bookmobile schedule can have reserved library items dropped off at their home, using a safe no-contact method.
To see the revised schedule, visit our tillabook.org website, click on “locations” and then select bookmobile. If you would like to be considered for a bookmobile stop, call Jessica at 503-842-4792, ext 1710. We have a route that repeats every two weeks and we normally call on a wide range of readers. We visit schools, daycare facilities, nursing homes, housebound people, towns that do not have libraries, and so many more locations, serving patrons who need library materials.
Those of us who are familiar with the important role the bookmobile plays realize it is a resource we never want to be without. But why would we need a bookmobile when there are six physical libraries around the county? There are many different answers to this question, and most of them require us to see life and its challenges through another person’s eyes.
If you are able-bodied and can hop in the car to visit a library, it could be easy to question the value of the bookmobile. But what if you were a resident in a nursing home or what if you were housebound and you had no relatives who were willing to keep you supplied in reading material? When I have filled in as bookmobile driver, some of my fondest memories come from my visits to care centers. Some residents wait at the door, anxiously anticipating the arrival of their new books. These elderly citizens are some of our most grateful patrons.
And then there are the children. Imagine you worked in a school or a daycare and were responsible for a room full of children. The logistics of rounding up your group and transporting them to a library for some storytime enrichment is not practical or safe. If you were the teacher, you would be so glad to have the bookmobile come to the rescue! Before COVID restrictions, bookmobile driver Miss Jessica sometimes had as many as sixteen storytime presentations per week, entertaining, inspiring, and educating hundreds of children.
The next time you see the big blue bookmobile rolling down the street, give Jessica a smile and know that we are providing an invaluable service to those who need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.