This week, we’re going to play a word game with “TILLAMOOK”, and come up with a list of services the library can offer you. Let’s jump right in with the letter “T”, which stands for the Tillamook Library Foundation. This very important group, quite separate from the Library Board, works hard to support many various needs of the library. The Foundation runs the library bookstore and is currently working on a large project of building the library park. Because of the huge scope of the project, the Foundation is biting it off in chunks as funds are raised to get the job done.
I am going to cheat a little bit and combine the next three letters - ILL. In library jargon, ILL stands for Interlibrary Loan. What does that mean? As you can imagine, we don’t have room in our libraries for every book ever written or every DVD title. So, if you can’t find what you are looking for in our library catalog and you really would like to get your hands on that item, we will try our best to find it for you at another library location! We have borrowed books and movies on behalf of our patrons from libraries across the country.
The letter A stands for audio books, both books on CD and the downloadable audiobooks we offer. Not everyone has the luxury of being able to sit down and read any time they want. And not everyone has the patience to sit and read. But almost everyone has time spent driving in a car, and you would not believe how quickly time flies when you are listening to a book during your commute. I know some people who have audiobooks playing when they are doing housework or even when mowing their lawn. You can still be a reader even if you don’t sit down with a hard copy of a book.
M represents our meeting rooms. We all know public spaces to meet with a group are hard to find in Tillamook County. That is why we are so excited that we will soon be able to schedule groups in our Tillamook meeting rooms again. Watch for details.
The first of the two O’s in Tillamook stands for online resources and databases. We have countless sources you can use from the comfort of your own home that allow you do things such as repair your car, work on your career goals, research health issues, study your genealogy, learn new languages...and so much more.
The other O stands for the Oregonian newspaper. You can read physical copies of the Oregonian in our libraries, or you can actually read the online version of the Oregonian by logging in through a portal on our website. What a wonderful advantage!
Finally, the letter K stands for Kanopy, our database that allows you to check out and watch classic films right from your own computer. Similar to Netflix, but full of classic cinema, indie films, and documentaries...all free with your library card. You can check out up to 20 films per month, and you get to keep each one for a total of 72 hours. It is a great way to stretch your entertainment options.
There! We did it! I thought this might be a tough challenge, but we have so much to offer, it wasn’t tricky at all. Maybe next time I will choose a longer word to play with.
