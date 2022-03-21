Last week, I suggested our readers take an “awe walk” through the nonfiction section of the library. What’s an awe walk? It is a slow, deliberate stroll (normally outside) to observe wonderful things we normally just blaze past. Outside we might gaze upon a spider web covered with dew drops, or a milky-white agate on the beach. But since we are in the rainy season, I am suggesting we take an awe walk through the library to find some hidden gems instead.
If you are like most people and you find an author you like, you try to read everything they have written. The next step is often to find what we call read-alikes...books that are similar to what you might normally take home. Last month, we had a promotion we called “blind date with a book”, in which we covered books with brown paper so you could not see the title, then wrote clues on the cover paper to entice you to take the unknown book home. We had lots of great reports from people who found they really enjoyed reading their blind date books, even though it often was not something they would normally take home.
So that is what I am suggesting you do today...read something outside of your fiction comfort zone. Some people don’t realize how many genres there are in our libraries. We have a separate section for mysteries, science fiction, westerns, and romance. If you are like many of our patrons, you might consistently gravitate toward the general fiction section. But as a personal experiment, I encourage you to try choosing a mystery or a western for a change. The worst that can happen is you don’t like it and you return it unfinished. No shame in that.
But now, I want to ask you to step even further outside your comfort zone and take a look at what we call the Young Adult section of the library. Those titles have a Y on the spine and are further broken down into sub-genres and themes, such as action, dystopia, fantasy, etc. While teens are the normal audience for these books, I find there is a wide appeal in this section for adventuresome adult readers.
OK, let’s take that one step further. I challenge you to take a peek at the Juvenile department. I find that everyone from twenty-somethings to senior citizens can get a kick out of re-reading classic tales from their youth, such as Old Yeller, Treasure Island, or Gary Paulsen’s Hatchet. And actually, there are a lot of wonderful new juvenile fiction works that I believe are very adult-worthy. One of my favorite authors of juvenile books is Kate DiCamillo. I have recommended her book, The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane to many people and no one has been disappointed yet!
One little step further into the unknown will take you into a section called graphic novels. Some people might write these off as nothing more than a comic book, but if you take the time to peruse these shelves, you might find something you really like here. True, there are some comic-book-style titles in this section, but there are many more that are beautifully illustrated masterpieces that might find a way into your heart.
If you want to broaden your reading horizons and like the “blind date” concept but don’t know where to start, ask a librarian. We consider ourselves to be expert matchmakers...at least where books are concerned.
