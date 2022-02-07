Attention gardeners! The Tillamook County Library has been distributing free seeds for years, and we love hearing the amazing success stories our patrons share with us. Locals send us photos of their gardens and tell us how thrilled they are that the library helped feed their family by providing free seeds. Over the years, we have had various suppliers for the seed packets. But because of various shortages currently happening in the world, the seed supply is not nearly as plentiful as in years past. Nevertheless, we will still be offering a good supply of these packets to our patrons, free of charge, for one week only. From February 1 - 5, we will distribute seeds as long as supplies last. Please note the distribution will only happen at the Main Library in Tillamook.
Speaking of planting seeds, for the rest of the column, I would like to talk about planting a different kind of seed. Our children’s librarian, Melanie, recently shared a graphic which she borrowed from @mombrain.therapist. It was titled, “Things we model for our kids whether we realize it or not.” I’m going to share some ideas I got from that graphic, but I will adapt the message to planting inspirational seeds to people of all ages.
One of the most important points is for you to be sure to lead by example regarding the use of technology. That means your cell phone, computers, laptops, and any other electronic device you have. Do you enjoy seeing someone poking at their phone when you are trying to talk to them? Of course not. So, we all need to model that behavior when interacting with others. What makes this one especially hard is our world has gone so digital that we are expected to do so much more with our devices. We pay bills, we organize our calendars online, some of us order our groceries electronically...even your library encourages you to do so much online, including placing holds, renewing items, and even reading books on computers. The key is to not allow our online activities to interfere with our interactions with people.
Another way we can model good behavior to those around us is how we deal with frustrations and mistakes, and follow that up with how we choose to apologize and repair broken relationships. This is especially important when dealing with young children. If we can show them the right way to admit when we are wrong, and model kindness along the way, this can be one of the most important seeds we can plant. We have SO MANY books at the library on life skills and parenting tips! We would love to send you home with an armful of them!
More ideas on the list included modeling how we ask for help, how we approach differences, and how we care for animals and our environment. We have so many opportunities to plant seeds in our relationships, whether it be with our children, our grandchildren, or anyone else we interact with in our lives! Whether we realize it or not, we are all “planting seeds” with every person we interact with, so we might as well nurture the best “garden” that we possibly can.
