Welcome to the new Tillamook County Library column in the Headlight Herald.
My name is Bill Landau, and for almost nine years, I have managed all of the branch libraries and the bookmobile for the county. Never in a million years did I think I would be writing you from a closed-up-tight library, but here I am, in the midst of COVID-19. First and foremost, I want to let you know how desperately each of the library staff misses serving our patrons! We are in the service industry and to not be able to fulfill our mission is agonizing.
Luckily, we have something we call the Virtual Library, located on our website at www.tillabook.org. Library card holders can access books, audiobooks, movies, music, magazines and more! Over the next several weeks, I will highlight many of these resources to let you know about the wealth of information you can still access while we are closed…and when we open back up again!
Most of our Virtual Library databases require a library card to access. Once you log in, you can view most of them on your computer, tablet or smart phone. If your card has expired, just leave us a message at 503-842-4792 and we will call you back to get it reinstated. If you don’t have a library card, don’t forget to visit us on Facebook and YouTube. We’ve been recording some fun storytimes, craft programs, ukulele lessons and more for all to enjoy!
The first service I would like to highlight is called Flipster. This is our brand new service for online magazines that we started as soon as we found out we would have to close our libraries for COVID-19. Flipster lets you read and download magazines from your tablet, smartphone or computer! To begin, go to Flipster on your device, or download the Flipster app from the Apple or Google Play stores. We have 56 titles to choose from, and you can check out as many as you want! Current issues and back issues are available.
The second resource I’d like to highlight is called Hoopla. Tillamook County Library cardholders have access to this service which features thousands of streaming movies, television shows, audiobooks, ebooks, comics, and full music albums. Hoopla Digital items are available instantly without waiting on a hold list, and can be streamed on most modern web browsers or downloaded to the app for use on the go. During the closure, we have increased the number of items you can check out to 20 per month!
We hope these bring some joy to your lives over the coming weeks. Please watch for our next column when I will highlight a few additional resources you can find on our library website. In the meantime, wash your hands and keep reading!
Editor’s note: Bill Landau is the Extension Librarian at the Tillamook County Library.
