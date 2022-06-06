By now, most of the bright blue “Library YES” signs should be collected and put into storage until they are needed for the levy five years from now. But I had to chuckle every time I saw one of the signs along the roadway after one of my creative neighbors suggested that next time, the signs should feature a play on words by making the signs read, “Library KNOW” instead of “Library YES”. Her reasoning was that people use the library in order to know new information. I have to admit, that makes sense.
Now that I am working more hours serving as the Interim Director, I am filling shifts at the main library, and I am re-discovering all of the fun reasons people come into the library. The other day, my first customer beat me to the reference desk before I even got all the lights turned on upstairs. He said he wanted me to find a picture of Oregon State basketball standout from years ago, Jim Jarvis. Two minutes later, I sent the photo to the printer, he paid me ten cents for the print, and he was on his way.
Next came three people trying to print their airline boarding passes so they could return home to Minnesota the next day. They were having a hard time getting their documents to show up on their phone so that we could print them. After many attempts, I realized they had Apple iPhones, so I suggested they bypass the printer and put the boarding passes into their “digital wallet” so the airline can just scan their pass on their phones. They hadn’t set their wallet up yet, so I helped them with that...and we not only saved their boarding passes on their phones, but we saved some trees along the way by not printing the passes. They felt very pleased to have learned a new trick on their phones!
Wait...what is that sound? I thought I could hear a light musical sound. Is it someone’s laptop or a radio? I walked around until I found a gentleman in one of our study rooms, practicing the ukulele. More learning in the library!
Another sound...a giggling child. We don’t often hear kids upstairs because of the smart design of this building, with the children’s section downstairs and the adult area on the second floor. Ends up that giggling child’s voice was just drifting up the stairs from the ground floor.
Next came a gentleman who needed to send a seven-page FAX. I shuttered when he took the rolled-up folded over pages out of his back pocket, as I know the FAX machine loves to reject paper that is not perfectly smooth. So, I helped him get the paper as flat and smooth as possible, then showed him how the FAX machine works. By the way, FAX services are free at the library.
And that is the way it goes all day long...people looking to “know things” at the library. I also assisted someone buying a house in Tucson, someone looking for books on the Second World War, a man wanting to see our travel books about Cancun...all these questions are about our patrons “knowing” new things. So, I guess maybe my neighbor was right. When it comes to the levy, “Library YES!” may be the current slogan, but there is a lot of truth in the catchphrase, “Library KNOW!”
