Welcome to the life and times of an average library book! We're going to turn the column over to the book so she can give her perspective...
Hello, everyone! Several years ago, I was a brand-new hardcover book that came off a printing press in a place called New York City. I must have been a popular book because there were thousands of books that looked EXACTLY like me sitting on many shelves in the warehouse. The next thing I knew, I was put into a box with a bunch of other books heading to Tillamook, Oregon.
After a plane ride, then a couple of different bumpy trips on a truck, I ended up at the Tillamook County Library. Once unboxed, I was added to a cart and given to a librarian who was processing the newest books, giving special attention to the titles (like me) that already had people on a "hold list", just waiting to check me out. The librarian entered me into the online card catalog, stuck a bar code on my jacket, then sent me to another room where I had other things done to me...like putting on a spine label, a sticker that said NEW, an RFID tag, and a fancy clear jacket to make my cover last longer. Oh, and they stamped the library's name in lots of places, too. That sorta tickled.
Finally, I was ready to go! Another employee ran me through a machine that told them to send me to the first person on the list at the Manzanita Library. I went into a big bin that had lots of other books and movies headed to Manzanita. The courier driver picked up all the bins and got them going to the right location. The driver visits all the libraries from Lincoln City to Manzanita and constantly sorts and delivers the books and other library items to the locations where they are needed.
Shortly after I was checked in at Manzanita, an alert went out to the person who was first on the list, notifying them that I was ready to be checked out! While I was waiting to get picked up with other books that were older and had been checked out frequently, they started to share some horror stories about how some people treated them poorly, bending their pages instead of using bookmarks, being chewed on by dogs, getting sandy on the beach...and even being used as a coaster for their drinks! But lucky for me, the first several people who took me home were very careful and I looked new for quite some time. I stayed popular for most of that year! The next person on the list was always waiting for me to be returned.
But one day, there was no one else on the wait list and I finally got to rest inside the library on the shelf next to the other books by the same author. That was kind of fun, as we all got to tell stories of the houses and places we had been. After that, I got checked out now and then by someone who "always meant to read this book." But the longer I sat there, the more crowded the shelf got, until one day, I was "weeded". That means I was no longer needed in the library and had to make room for the newer books that were being published. Luckily, the Tillamook Library does all they can to find new homes for older books like me. I ended up in the Library Book Store where I sat for just a couple of days before someone picked me up, gave me a hug, and said I was the most favorite book she ever read. She paid for me and took me home, and now I sit on her bookshelf...except for when my new owner shares me with friends.
So, that's my story. I went to 114 different homes during my life at the library and I saw a lot of people fall asleep while reading me in bed. Just remember, you might lose yourself in a good book, but you can also find yourself there, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.