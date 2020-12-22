‘Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house,
Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse…
Most of us have fond memories of hearing Clement C. Moore’s classic poem, A Visit from St. Nicholas, read to them many times throughout the years. But surely there are other great stories to read during this festive month, and that calls for a book-intervention from the Tillamook County Library staff! We’ve assembled a great reading list with some interesting picks…some older, some newer…and some we might classify as off-the-wall! But ask a bunch of creative librarians for a list of books, and you never know what might come out of their mouths!
Let’s start out with one of Courtney’s choices. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman. “It’s contemporary fiction and it takes place just before New Year’s, and it is so heartwarming. Definitely a good read if you’re feeling a bit stressed and need something light.” Sally, Courtney’s work partner in Pacific City, recommends The Bear and the Nightingale, the first book in the Winternight trilogy by Katherine Arden. It is a beautiful fairy tale set in a fantasy version of medieval Russia. Readers describe it as magical and whimsical.
Librarian Angela hopes you will read The Return of the Light: Twelve Tales from Around the World for the Winter Solstice. Storyteller Carolyn McVickar Edwards retells twelve traditional tales--from North America, China, Scandinavia, India, Africa, South America, Europe, and Polynesia--that honor this magical winter solstice time. Another book about the solstice that Sally recommends is a children’s book called The Shortest Day by Susan Cooper.
Marilyn offers up her suggestion of Nineth House by Leigh Bardugo. Marilyn says, “Her books are all as stark and deep as a December night and I absolutely love them.” We will follow that up with Angel from the Bay City Library who suggests The Terror by Dan Simmons. “It’s a historical fiction/horror novel about the doomed 1845 Franklin Expedition to discover the Northwest Passage. It doesn’t get much colder than the Arctic Circle, which makes The Terror perfect for December. You’ll be thankful to be reading this book snuggled up in a blanket with some cocoa.”
On the lighter side of things, Valerie suggests you revisit How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss. Valerie says, “It is a fun redemption tale that makes me smile every time I read it.” Speaking of older books, I think it is worth reviewing the wordless picture book classic by Raymond Briggs called, The Snowman. One of my favorite things is to sit with a young child and have them tell ME, what is going on in this book with no words.
Also for the kids, a brand new book that Children’s Librarian Melanie recommends is Santa’s Underwear by Marty Figley. It is sure to get the kids giggling! Lissa suggests you get a copy of the never-gets-old Calvin and Hobbes book entitled, Attack of the Deranged Mutant Killer Monster Snow Goons.
We hope you enjoy this reading list and, to paraphrase Moore’s classic poem… “To the top of the porch, to the top of the wall, now dash away, dash away, dash away all,” straight to your local library to check out some of these great reads!
