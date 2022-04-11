It’s time! It is FINALLY time! At last, we feel it is safe to carefully ease back into library public programs that we have been missing since the pandemic started. But don’t worry...we are not going to do a cannonball jump into the deep end of the “program pool” right away. It’s more like we are just going to dip our big toe in the shallow end first, just to get the feel of being in a library gathering again.
What programs are coming up? The first one is not so much a program as it is a public service. We call it Shred Day. Tired of shredding your sensitive documents one sheet at a time on your tiny home shredder? Bring it to our Shred Day! We’re partnering with Shred Northwest to help you get rid of unwanted paper in a quick and easy way. This is for regular office paper ONLY-- no electronics can be shredded at this event. Bring your box or bag of papers to be shredded (staples are okay) to the Tillamook Library on Friday, April 8, from 9am to 12 p.m. or until the truck is full.
An old standby program that we are bringing back is our Ukulele Jams...or as we call them in Tillamook County...our Moo-kulele Jams! We have two of these events on our calendars at the Tillamook Library location right now. The first is on Saturday, April, 23 at 11:00 am. The second will be on Wednesday, May 11, also at 11 a.m.
What is a Ukulele Jam? It is a time when ANYONE can gather with us as we play fun songs together. It doesn’t matter if you have never touched a ukulele before or if you have been playing for years. These events are for everyone! Don’t have a ukulele? We will have some available for you to borrow! Next question I get...why would the library be hosting a ukulele jam? As you know, the library is all about providing ways to educate and inspire our patrons and I believe learning to play a musical instrument is the perfect way to accomplish both of these goals. It has been proven that learning to play an instrument helps improve brain function and mental performance in your everyday life. Learning new skills also sharpens your concentration, can give you a sense of accomplishment, and can be very therapeutic. But above all else, it is really fun to play and sing Home on the Range with a room full of people.
Another treat headed your way is the return of in-person STORYTIME for children! We tried to make the most of it during the pandemic by offering online story sessions, and some of them got hundreds of views, but there is just nothing like gathering in-person, plopping down on the floor, and giggling through a storybook together!
Beginning Tuesday, April 26, storytimes will start in the Tillamook Main Library. We will offer four different age-specific sessions throughout the week and they all start at 10:00 am. Tuesdays are reserved for the Terrific Twos, specifically tailored to children in the 24-36-month group. Wednesdays will be for Preschoolers in the 3-5-year-old bracket. Mother Goose on the Loose will be held on Fridays for parents/caregivers and their 0-24-month-old children. And finally, on Saturdays, we will have Family Storytime. If you have questions, please call the library and ask for Ms. Melanie. Branch library storytime dates will be announced soon.
Hip-hip-hooray as we dip our big toe into our fantastic programming agenda! Come join the fun.
