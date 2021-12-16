This column is for all the book lovers out there who get much more excited about packing reading material for vacation than clothing for the trip.
So, who else is out of practice in packing for a getaway? It has been so long since I have gone anywhere that when I began to prep for a little five-day retreat, I found myself just staring at my suitcase, not knowing how to get started. First of all, there was the cosmetic case. After nearly two years of sitting idle, most of what was in there was either dried up or expired. After restocking those items, I started to decide what reading material I should take along. First to go into the cloth grocery bag was the current David Sedaris book I was reading. It is a thick one, but I needed to finish it because there is a list of people waiting for that title. Oh, but if I finish that one, I’ll need something else to read. I picked two novels off my “waiting-to-be-read” pile and added them to my bag. But then there is the big new Beatles coffee table book called The Beatles - Get Back - the companion to the epic documentary now showing on Disney+. Sure, it is big and bulky, but a vacation might be the perfect time to read this giant book. And it is time to start travel planning for 2022, so I threw in a couple books about Pacific Northwest itineraries, one about Arizona, and another about Disneyland.
That should about do it...but wait! What if I want a little light reading? I grabbed some recent issues of Backpacker Magazine and National Geographic. With those additions, I had officially outgrown the cloth grocery bag, so I switched to a big, cavernous backpack. That’s when I noticed a book that I just picked up from Powells about making collage art. That has to come along. Oh, and let’s take the book about hiking the Oregon Coast Trail. Oops, almost forgot the Young Adult novel that’s getting all the buzz...I finally got to the top of the library hold list on that one, so I better not dilly dally on that one.
I managed to get the backpack zipped but it weighed more than both my grandkids combined! Then I realized, I had a problem. I just love books too much! This problem runs in my family. My brain popped up a memory of when I took my brother and his two teenagers on an overnight hiking trip to the bottom of the Grand Canyon. It is a grueling 10-mile trip from the rim, down to the depths where the Colorado River is still at work carving out the canyon. As a frequent hiker of this national park, I had given my family lots of advice on what to bring along and what to leave at home. The optimal experience comes from hiking as lightweight and carefree as possible. As we reached the bottom in 100-degree temperatures, I noticed my oldest nephew massaging his shoulders where his backpack had been digging in for the last ten miles. Then he opened his pack and took out a HUGE text book for his school classes! I started to laugh...until I saw that this was one of five big books he toted all the way down to the bottom of the Grand Canyon! I guess someone missed all my helpful packing hints and the poor guy had to carry that heavy pack all the way back to the rim of the canyon the next day.
Anyway, my five-day getaway is now almost over and did I read everything I took along? Nope. Not even close. I didn’t even finish the Sedaris book! But next time, I’m going to travel much lighter by putting all my vacation reading material on a Kindle. I promise.
