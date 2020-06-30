Out of reading material? There is nothing worse than having nothing to read, right? You will be excited to learn that we are expanding our Curbside Pickup hours. New expanded curbside hours at the Tillamook County Libraries begin July 1st, Monday – Friday, 12-5pm.
The Main Library in Tillamook will no longer be requiring assigned pickup times, but the branch libraries will continue to schedule specific curbside times because of limited staffing at these locations. Please call ahead to request library materials, 503-842-4792, or request materials on the library catalog, encore.oceanbooks.org using your library card number and PIN number. Once the items are ready to pick up, you will receive a phone call or email. At that point, you can drop by the main library back door from 12-5, or if you are picking up at a branch library, call your branch to schedule pickup times. Please provide your name and the last four digits of your library card number when you arrive. Your books will be checked out and ready for you to pick up. Returns of library materials will be accepted Monday – Friday, 12-5 p.m. If the hours do not work with your schedule, please give us a call to set up a special appointment to pick up your library materials. Please call 503-842-4792 for additional information.
In other news, the library is in the final stages of choosing a new library director. This Monday, we virtually interviewed one of the two candidates and the other finalist will be interviewed on Thursday, July 2. As a matter of fact, the public can participate in the public forum with the candidate on Thursday. Visit www.tillabook.org to find the Zoom link so you can tune in!
Please note the libraries will all be closed on the official county holiday closure of Friday, July 3. We will be back in business for curbside pickup at noon on Monday, July 6.
One last thing, if you are ever wanting a little free online entertainment, check out our library YouTube page. Just go to YouTube.com and search for the Tillamook County Library. Here you will find lots of amusing storytime presentations and craft programs by various library staff members. One of our current favorites is a stop motion video of the classic Five Little Monkeys song. This was created and performed by the talented Miss Angel from the Bay City Library, and she even wrote some of her own unique verses. Check it out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.