What memories do you associate with summer? When I was a kid growing up in Iowa, it was all about popsicles, corn on the cob, picnics, and not going anywhere near a school. But I always knew it was finally summer when we set up the lawn sprinkler in the yard, turned it on full blast, and ran through the exhilarating, freezing water until our fingers turned into prunes. But luckily, summer also meant regular visits to the local library for the Summer Reading Program (SRP).
I don't run through the sprinkler much anymore, but I like all the rest of that stuff...especially the part about frequent visits to the library! What would summer be without the annual Summer Reading Program at the Tillamook County Library? We hope we never find out! Even though COVID has turned our regular routine upside-down, our librarians have come up with an amazing set of plans so patrons of any age can participate...and win some cool prizes along the way!
Let's talk about kids first. The theme for SRP this year is Reading Colors Your World! Summer reading will run from June 14th to August 2nd. Register online with Beanstack (https://tillabook.beanstack.org), then come into your local library branch to pick up your summer reading bag. Inside you'll find instructions, your reading bingo sheet, and lots of craft supplies. Do the activities on the bingo sheet to receive summer reading prizes. Activities include reading, crafts, songs, and virtual storytimes. Once you have a bingo, return your bingo sheet to get a free book! When you have completed ALL of the bingo spaces you will get a T-shirt, and a bag of goodies. This year, you'll be allowed to choose your own prize books. If you want to do some extra reading to earn a chance to win even bigger prizes, ask your local library for a reading log and stickers. Directions will be attached.
While we still can't gather in large groups, we are thrilled to allow you back into the library for short visits this summer. We will also be offering several online storytimes and programs from our staff and other favorites like Mo Phillips and Vikki Gasko Green, as well as new performers! Grub Club will offer free sack lunches to all children under age 18 at our Tillamook location.
Teens also have their own version of SRP. Use Beanstack to track your reading minutes, complete activities, and register for prize drawings. For signing up, you'll get a free book and a drawstring backpack of goodies. Read 600 minutes to get entered into the grand prize drawing, or read 1000 minutes for an additional entry. There will be three grand prize winners: First prize is an artist's tablet with accessories, second prize is a $150 Amazon Gift Card, and third prize is a $75 Amazon Gift Card.
Let's not forget the adults! Read five books and then add the titles to your reading log in Beanstack to win a free Tillamook County Library T-shirt! Create an account, or login to your account from last year. Join us each month for a Do-It-Yourself project and learn to make tooth powder, lip balm, or your own tea. Once you've completed your five books, come to the library to pick up your t-shirt prize and be entered to win a $100 gift card to Fred Meyer.
While this all may sound super-exciting, if you want a real thrill this summer, I dare you to put on your swimsuit, set up your lawn sprinkler, turn it on full blast, and run through it to your heart's content. No judging from us!
