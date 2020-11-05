Considering this is the week of the presidential election and that is probably all people are hearing about right now, I thought it might be best to concentrate on something completely different this week as an escape from politics. The topic: memorable visits to the library.
Do you remember your very first visit to a public library? I sure do. I was born and raised in a little rural farming community in Iowa and we had a beautiful Carnegie library at the center of our town. But it was not the books I remember on that first visit. It was the treacherous spiral staircase that led down to the children’s room in the basement. Why they thought it was a good idea to make children climb down a steep spiral staircase, I will never know! But it made an impression on my young mind.
Another library memory is the day I proved my bicycling skills were good enough that my parents gave me permission to ride my bike anywhere in town. I was a six-year-old kid with a butch haircut when I hit that milestone and it blew my little midwestern mind to think I could go literally ANYWHERE! I considered my options. The swimming pool? To my friend’s house? To the dime store to spend my 20-cent allowance on comic books? Nope…my first solo bike trip was to hop on my Schwinn Stingray and pedal to the library! But there was one big snafu. I checked out so many books, I could not carry them all on my bike. So, the librarian called my mom and had her retrieve me and my load of books. (I still have that problem today…too many books to take home!)
My next childhood library memory involves the day when I was venturing into chapter books and was not finding anything that grabbed my interest in the children’s section. I was a big fan the spooky Twilight Zone TV program and other scary shows of that era and I found a big fat book of chilling tales in the adult section compiled by none other than the master of frightening storytelling, Alfred Hitchcock. I lugged the big book to the checkout counter, but the librarian said, “No Billy, this book is not for children,” and she put the book on the cart behind her. My dear mother was with me on this trip, so I told her what happened. She marched right up to the librarian and told her, “From now on, you have my permission to check out any book in this library to my son!” Way to go, mom! I have loved scary stories ever since.
Of course, I have had plenty of other great library memories since then, but I want to zoom forward five decades to Aug. 21, 2017. It was the day of the Great American Eclipse and my wife and I left our Netarts home way too early to arrive at the Pacific City Library in time for the event. Remember how they were predicting the roads would become a giant gridlock that morning? Well, we did not experience a gridlock, but we did see plenty of THICK FOG! It looked like we were going to get weathered-out of this phenomenon. But in the end, mother nature cleared the fog just in time and we were treated with a spectacular view of the total eclipse, in all its glowing glory, right above the Pacific City Library. That memory will forever be emblazoned in my mind.
At the risk of sounding corny (and that has never stopped me before), if you really think about it, each trip to the library is a pretty remarkable experience. Where else can you enter a building filled with goodies and take home hundreds of dollars worth of books and DVDs for free? All you must do is promise to bring them back. Libraries are absolutely a too-good-to-be-true perk of modern civilization! We hope to see YOU in the library very soon to create your own special memories!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.