“My kids are too old for children’s picture books now.”
This is one of the saddest things that my librarian ears hear. Why? Because I do not believe you are EVER too old for picture books. They are art forms unto themselves and they have lessons for us all, no matter our age.
In fact, I must tattle on myself for a minute. At least half of the books I check out from the library are picture books. My colleagues often see me stuffing my backpack with kids’ books and they say, “Taking some books to the grandkids, huh?” And I nod affirmatively and let them think that…but really, these colorful beauties are for ME! Oh, I might share some of them with the grandkids if I think they will enjoy certain titles, but I usually have my own self-interest in mind when I check them out.
I always chuckle to myself when I hear an aspiring author say they want to write books, but they have decided to write a kids’ picture book first to break into the business…as if that is the easiest kind of book to write. That is kind of like saying you want to drive a car, but you are going to drive the Space Shuttle first just to get started. What is so hard about writing a standard 32-page picture book? First of all, the remarkable literary economy of putting a complete story together with as few of just the right words as possible, all while perfectly matching the style and details of the illustration, is one of the greatest writing challenges an author can tackle. You have so few words to build your characters and to help develop a beginning, middle and conclusion to your story, so each and every word must earn its place in the manuscript.
But therein lies the magic of a well-done book. When you put just the right picture book into the hands of just the right reader, regardless of age, it is like a party for the brain. Seeing the artwork blend with the minimal words, it allows the cerebral cortex to take over and interpret the message uniquely…inspiring and developing the way we each see the world. You can almost see the synapsis firing in the brain when the magic of a picture book happens. If you have not seen the new children’s books that are being published today, you really need to take a look. Stiff competition from video games and the internet have pushed publishing companies into new directions, often incorporating more visually stimulating ways to create stories.
Where should you start? I happen to have hundreds of suggestions for you, but I will just point out a few! Since we have so many gardeners in Tillamook County, I would recommend a new GIANT picture book called In the Garden by Emma Giuliani. It is a lavishly illustrated volume with lots of factual information and lift-a-flaps on every page. For something more poignant, I would suggest Now by Antoinette Portis, or You Matter by Christian Robinson. Anyone looking to go old-school would also appreciate the lessons and beauty from Shel Silverstein’s The Giving Tree.
There is no shame in checking out books in a different age level. One fringe benefit of reading lots of thin kids’ books is you can impress your friends by telling them you read over 500 books this year! No one has to know they were only 32 pages each!
