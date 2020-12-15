NEWS FLASH! The Tillamook County Libraries are open again for Library Express…brief, 15-minute visits so you can browse the stacks. Or, if you prefer, you can still utilize curbside pickup by calling your library. Curbside or inside…YOU decide!
What film do you JUST HAVE to watch to get into the holiday spirit? Are you the type who only wants to laugh at the crazy slapstick antics of Will Ferrell in Elf? Or are you looking to watch a heart-warming movie like It’s a Wonderful Life? Animated? Claymation? Muppets? So many choices!
The staff of the Tillamook County Library would like to help you out with their suggestions of seasonal favorites. Our library staff definitely has their own Christmas preferences! Some are traditional, some are unexpected, but they are ALL available for checkout at the Tillamook County Library.
Judy’s favorite is the 1947 version of Miracle on 34th Street. She said, “Edmund Gwynn played the best Santa Claus ever and Natalie Wood was mesmerizing as Susan. I watch it every year. It’s such a wholesome, heartwarming, and feel-good movie.” Norma, from the Garibaldi Library, loves to watch the classic Nutcracker Ballet annually to get in the spirit. Another “oldie” was recommended by Valerie, our new librarian at Manzanita. “White Christmas is a family favorite. I grew up watching it every year with my parents and it has become a tradition with my own family as well. The songs (which I know by heart), the comedy, and the heartfelt feeling of the whole show gets my holidays off to a great start.”
And then there are the “kids at heart”, including myself. My all-time favorite is A Charlie Brown Christmas and every time I watch it, I am transported back MANY decades, remembering how I would wait for it every year on network TV, complete with advertisements from Dolly Madison cupcakes! Remember those? Bookmobile-driver Jessica obviously prefers favorites from her childhood! Her long list includes a mixture of Claymation and animation including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Marilyn from the Main Library backs those selections up with The Muppet Christmas Carol, which is also high up on my list!
Another Christmas classic, this one recommended by Lora from Tillamook, is the Home Alone movie featuring a young Macaulay Culkin, playing the part of Kevin. Lora says, “Kevin’s Rube Goldberg-like pranks and the slapstick of the Wet Bandits just get me every time!” In the same vein, Will Ferrell’s Elf film is Sally’s must-watch of the holiday season, and I could not agree more. Sally works at the library in Pacific City and her cohort Courtney has chosen a fun, romantic comedy called While You Were Sleeping. Courtney says, “It’s not a Christmas movie, but it features a Christmas party and I always associate it with the holidays.”
Reference Librarian, Angela, achieves the holiday mood by watching the Thin Man movies featuring William Powell and Myrna Loy. Children’s Librarian, Melanie, picks Fiddler on the Roof as her musical go-to of the season. Matthew from Rockaway would like to suggest you try The Ice Harvest this Christmas season.
There you go! Your holiday movie playlist, courtesy of the staff at the Tillamook County Library!
