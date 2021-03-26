“Other duties as assigned.”
Every job I have ever held has had an interesting collection of tasks that were expected but did not make it into the job description. The job of library manager has an extra-long list of these duties and they certainly make the job exciting…and unpredictable!
While many of the extra duties are things I do not even want to write about (also known as bathroom messes), many of them are a real joy.
One of my most memorable extra duties has been dressing up in a pirate costume many times each year to parade around as the library mascot, Captain Book. People who know me would testify that my true personality is nothing like a pirate. But when it comes to library promotion, it’s a pirate’s life for me! Captain Book often leads the Library Book Cart Drill Team down the streets during summer parade season. While those performances are usually hot and sweaty, the love we receive from the crowd makes it all worth it. Besides, when else could I ever expect to push a book cart down the middle of Highway 101 while having people cheer for us? And while every parade is fun, the cheers are always extra-exuberant as we sashay towards the ocean, down Laneda Avenue in Manzanita.
Another extra duty that takes me WAY out of my comfort zone is driving the 30-foot-long bookmobile around the county to cover when the regular driver is not available. Before being trained to drive the giant bus, the biggest vehicle I had driven was a minivan. Nothing compares to the thrill of feeling the bookmobile quiver and rock when meeting a fast-flying logging truck on the winding, twisting curves of Highway 101!
One of my favorite “other duties as assigned” has been conducting storytimes. While facing a room full of little kids would be enough to frighten many adults, that is one assignment I always accept happily.
Putting on a Curious George costume to greet people at the fair and other library events is another duty that is a lot of fun…but it also comes with some drawbacks. Trying to see my surroundings through the little mesh circle in the monkey’s head is quite challenging. While it is a delight to see the joy on the kids’ faces, it is the teens and adults that sometimes hug a little too intensely for the man in the sweaty monkey suit!
Other odd jobs in the library include dressing up as Santa, helping capture various winged or furry critters that find their way into the library, babysitting with snakes while the Reptile Man runs an errand, and conducting an impromptu singalong for a room full of children when the hired performer was caught in traffic.
So, if you have ever wondered what it is like to work in a library, now you know that even though we are librarians, we don’t always go “by the book”. You just do whatever you need to do to promote the library. But often it is those extra duties that make the best memories!
