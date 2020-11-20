Raise your hand if you miss traveling!
My hand is WAY up! I miss the fun of researching a trip and the thrill of seeing the message pop up on my computer that says, “Your trip is confirmed!” I miss the countdown to my vacation, checking the weather forecast as I pack my suitcase, and making last minute changes to my itinerary to suit my fancy. I even miss the crazy carpet at the PDX airport!
But now raise your hand if you are ready to get back on an airplane. Yeah, my hand went down, too. I know people who have flown recently, and they are still alive…but I am not there yet. To add to my angst, I have a good chunk of change tied up in prepaid resort reservations and airplane tickets that I had to cancel when the pandemic hit…and the expiration date on those credits are approaching quickly. Not only that, but I REALLY miss seeing Mickey Mouse and all his Disneyland pals.
If you are in the same boat as I am, thank your lucky stars because I am about to unlock some library secrets that can help satisfy your wanderlust.
First of all, we have lots and lots of books in which you can lose yourself in a travel adventure. If you have a hankering for a story set in your favorite neck of the woods, I am willing to bet our talented library staff can find just the right read for you. If you prefer non-fiction, we have a great travel guide section, too. It is easy to vacation vicariously through our photo-filled books on almost any region of the world. Whether you want to explore a certain city (think London or Paris…or closer by in Portland or Seattle), we have a book that will scratch that itch. Or if you are thinking broader, we have travel books that cover just about any state, region, country, or continent around the globe. If your preference is watching travel adventures, we have some great travel DVDs as well.
Another way to address your travel desires is to try to learn a language of a country you might want to visit someday. We have books, videos, and audio tapes to help you with that. However, one of the best ways to learn a foreign language is through our database called Mango. By logging on using your library card number, you can learn any of the 71 languages they offer. The best part is you can track your progress and come back to your French lessons whenever you want…and the program remembers exactly where you left off!
Now let us talk about your travel taste buds. One of the best ways to appease your travel desires is to cook something exotic. We have a scrumptious cookbook section to help you find lots of delicious things to make. Craving a trip to Spain? Check out our tapas books. Fancy a trip to Germany? We have Bavarian cookbooks that are very drool worthy. And if you are interested in Italian cooking, don’t forget to enhance your pasta-making project by also taking home an Italian opera music CD to set the mood.
So, let me be the first to wish you bon voyage on your library travel journey. And if you are looking for the guidebook to Disneyland, I must apologize because it is probably checked out to me!
