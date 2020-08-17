Welcome to the MythBusters edition of the library column! We’re going to debunk five library myths and provide a bit of explanation and clarification for each. Here we go…
Myth #1 – We cannot use the library during the COVID closure. The truth is we are doing our best to be relevant and useful during this strange time, reinventing ourselves to help our patrons out. Not only have we increased our Curbside Pickup times, but we have also added so much e-content to our website. From the comfort of your home, you can access current magazines, hit music, movies, TV shows, digital books and more. If you need help with ANY of this, you can call the library and get friendly, exceptional help. Our number is 503-842-4792. If you do not reach a human on your first try, just leave a message and we promise a prompt return call.
Myth #2 – If you just moved to town, you cannot get a library card until the library opens back up. That is false, too. We want nothing more than to gain new patrons so we are being super-flexible about getting you set up with your very own card. Just give one of our libraries a call and we will be happy to work one-on-one with you to make you the newest member of the Tillamook County Library.
Myth #3 – The library is not even trying to open back up to the public. Again, no truth to this one. In addition to offering Curbside Pickup five days per week at all library locations, we are also adapting the insides of our libraries to be ready for visits from the public. We have plexiglass sneeze guards installed, hand sanitizing stations, plastic sleeves for computer keyboards, social distancing floor markers, new sanitation procedures in place…and so much more. We would love to open tomorrow if we could, but our first priority is to keep the public and staff safe. Management is putting together a plan and we will implement it as soon as we possibly can.
Myth #4 – The library has cancelled Summer Reading Program this year. Super-false on that one! In fact, we’ve extended the deadline so you have most of August to complete the program. Since we could not invite you into the library to pickup prizes periodically through the summer like we would normally do, kids can expect a big payoff at the end with a fun package of prizes for participants to take home. You can find the link on our tillabook.org website…or just call the library for assistance.
Myth #5 – I can’t even return my library books so I am going to have incredible overdue fines! Good news here too because last week, we opened all the book drops at all locations, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week! And about those fines…we are currently waiving those. We figured this would be one less thing to worry about during these troubling times.
There you have it! The truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. Library staff are all keeping quite busy right now, helping patrons on the phone and at curbside…plus preparing for that glorious day when we can swing our doors wide open and welcome you in.
