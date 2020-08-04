Welcome to the back-to-school issue of the “Tales from the Library” column! We know there are a lot of uncertainties out there about how or where or when school will be held. We just want to remind you that no matter what happens, the library can fit into your plans.
Before we start into school plans, let’s talk about summer. Libraries are famous for helping kids avoid the “reading slump” that summer brings. It is scientifically proven that children who do not read during vacation often slip back several levels in their reading ability when they come back to school in the fall. It is vitally important to keep younger kids involved in literature, especially now when school has been so “different”.
So, this is a message for the parents or caregivers of these children. You cannot leave it up to the kids to use curbside pickup at the library! It is an adult’s very important role to make sure there are always stacks of books available for their young readers. Don’t know what books to request? No problem! That is what Librarians do best! If you need books pulled and reserved for your readers at home, just give us a call and we will be glad to assemble an awesome collection.
If you have not signed up for Summer Reading Program, there is still time. All you must do to participate is go to https://tillabook.beanstack.org and register. And remember, the Summer Reading Program is for all ages—kids, teens, and adults. Each age group has their own unique prizes. Don’t have the internet at home to sign up? No problem! Just call the library at 503-842-4792 to have a Librarian log your reading progress for you. And here is a little extra enticement…Ms Melanie is busy preparing some amazing final prizes to hand out at the end of summer! Your young readers will receive a prize that includes tons of free books and other fun stuff that they can keep forever!
OK, back to fitting the library into your back-to-school plans! No matter if you are studying online or in-person, the library is a super-valuable resource. We have a state-of-the-art collection that is growing every day. If lesson plans call for materials on forest animals, for instance, just give Ms Melanie a call at the library and she will get you a great selection. Same goes for any subject…books about dinosaurs, or tide pools, or even great artists of the Renaissance era…we have you covered! In fact, we dare you to try to stump us on just about any topic.
What about people who do not want to come to the library, or those who cannot get to one of our locations for whatever reason? We have a couple of solutions for that, too. First, we have so much to offer on our website. Just go to tillabook.org and click on Kids>Resources for Homeschooling. There you will find an endless supply of materials to keep your kids happy, reading and inspired for months.
Another option, if you run a preschool, a daycare, a homeschool, or even if you are a teacher in a classroom, the Tillamook County Library Bookmobile may be able to offer a contactless drop-off service. Ms Melanie or Jessica can pack up a nice selection of whatever books you are after. We will even come by and pick them up when you are done with them…and bring you more!
I will end this back-to-school-planning column with an appropriate quote from Dr. Seuss.
“You’re never too old, too wacky, to wild, to pick up a book and read to a child.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.