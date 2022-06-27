Have you ever found yourself in the hot seat, where every word you spoke was scrutinized, analyzed, and judged? And did that event take place over two entire days, making it the most intense 48 hours of your life? If you have, you have an idea what it is like to compete as a candidate to be a library director. I was fortunate enough to take part in this process recently, and I would like to share a bit of what I observed. Luckily, I was NOT the one in the hot seat.
After our library director announced she would be leaving us, the board jumped into action and began the process of re-establishing what it is we were looking for in a new leader. That in itself requires a whole lot of work, discussion, and reflection from the library board. The advertisement goes out nationally, hoping the ideal, qualified candidate sees the ad and applies.
Once the job closes, each of the applications and resumes are gone over with a fine-tooth comb. After much debate, five applicants were chosen for an online interview. From there, the group was whittled down to the best three and invitations were sent out for them to come to Tillamook and spend two days with us, June 9 and 10.
Those two days were jam-packed. Thursday started out with tours through every inch of the main library, then we rotated the candidates through three different interview sessions. One was with the library board, library foundation, and the friends of the library representatives from across the county. Another interview group consisted of the entire staff of our libraries. And the third room they rotated through was a one-on-one with me, the Interim Director, where they could ask any question about our system that was lingering in their minds. Then it was lunch time, so the candidates were individually paired up for a lunch date with two library representatives, followed by a tour to every branch in our system so they could see the entirety of what they would be supervising.
Friday started out with a courthouse reception, followed immediately by one-on-one conversation with each County Commissioner. The afternoon was reserved for the final interviews with the Library Board, the Commissioners, and me. Each candidate was given their own time slot, and a sheet of twelve in-depth questions that they did not receive until one hour before their interview. I don’t have the space to list all the questions, but believe me, we put them through the wringer! We talked about book challenges, budgets, disciplining/rewarding employees, weather on the coast, philosophy of service, areas they thought we could improve, and everything else you can imagine.
We then dismissed the candidates and we started on the very hard work of deciding who did the best job in the hot seat, who was most qualified, and who will serve our patrons and employees the best. It was a very hard decision. In the end, we had two clear winners that we knew would do a fantastic job for us. But ultimately, we could only choose one first choice. Who is it? You will just have to wait a little bit longer to find out.
