Do you believe in miracles? Do you ever look for signs that the universe is trying to tell you something? How about divine intervention? Well, I do, so if you think this sort of talk is a bunch of silly imaginings, then you might as well go read something else because I am going to talk about how the library and the world can be sending you messages.
I was supposed to be having a day off today to spend with my family in Portland. But when several people called out sick early this morning, plus a mountain of emails arrived detailing dozens of other things that needed my attention, I decided to come back a day early and get to work. As I dodged traffic through the city, my mind started working through the many issues I would need to address when I got to Tillamook. But just before the passing lanes on Highway 6, traffic suddenly came to a complete stop, as I found out later, a work crew was trying to fix some big potholes. And there we all sat on the road. No information about how long the delay might be. Five minutes passed. Ten minutes. Tick, tick, tick. The car in front of me gave up and turned around to go the other way. Are we stuck here for one more minute? Or a whole hour? What if it is even longer? My brain bounced from one problem to the next...issues waiting for me to solve at work. I almost felt like a tea kettle, just waiting to come to a boil.
And then something caught my eye. Out of the forest came a beautiful Tiger Swallowtail butterfly. Its erratic flight pattern could have taken this winged beauty anywhere, but I kid you not, it flew directly to my parked car. It had been a long time since I saw a specimen like this...it was huge with amazing bright yellow and black tiger stripes. As it made its first pass by my windshield, my initial thought was, for the sake of the butterfly, I was GLAD my car was standing still instead of going 60 miles per hour. But then, the butterfly decided to circle my car as I watched from the windows and the rearview mirror. And it wasn’t just one loop around my car. It treated me to three round trips, circling my windows, like some sort of a private nature parade. At the end of lap three, the Swallowtail landed on my windshield, squarely in front of my face, beat it’s wings three times, then headed back to the forest.
As my winged friend headed to the trees, I suddenly noticed all my worries (that minutes ago had been consuming my every thought) had completely disappeared. That simple reminder from nature made me realize I was putting too much thought into my challenges and not enough emphasis on the truly good things that are happening in my life. It is true, those difficulties I was so worried about are still there, waiting for me at work. But by remembering to not let them consume me, they don’t seem like such big problems after all.
I challenge you to look for these signs, not only from nature, but also from the books you check out from the library. One of my favorite things to do is take a leisurely stroll through the nonfiction section to see what books jump out at me. I am constantly amazed at how my life is guided and enriched by books that the cosmos throws into my hands. Call me a romantic, but I believe that magic like this happens at the library every day. Maybe the next miracle is coming for you.
