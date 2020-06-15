Tillamook County Library Summer Reading is coming very soon and the theme is Imagine Your Story! But this year, things will look a little different. You can still be transported by wonderful stories and then track your reading to earn prizes. But most tracking will be done online using a website called Beanstack, and prizes will need to be picked up after you call to schedule a time. Also, we will not have any special performances, as we cannot safely gather large groups. (Some kid’s programs attracted as many as 200 people in the audience!) We are still working out the kinks, but we hope you join us beginning on June 15th.
All you must do to participate is go to https://tillabook.beanstack.org and register (starting June 15). If you have registered on this site in previous years, you do not need to re-register. The website will remember you! And remember, the Summer Reading Program is for all ages, kids, teens, and adults. Each age group has their own unique prizes. Don’t have the internet at home to sign up? No problem! Just call the library at 503-842-4792 to have a librarian log your reading progress for you. Because we do not know when we will be allowed to open to the public, the procedures for picking up your prizes may change. Stay tuned for details!
The Adult Summer Reading Program has a unique prize this year. All you need to do is read five books and you will be awarded a Tillamook County Library t-shirt with our bright, colorful logo on the front! The good news is you can now download the much-improved Beanstack Tracker App to your phone or mobile device. Login to your account on the app (or on a computer) to track your progress in the 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program.
Next topic: WHEN WILL THE LIBRARY REOPEN TO THE PUBLIC? Oh boy, we sure wish we knew. But rest assured, we are working hard and making plans so it can happen as soon as possible. This week, a study was released by the American Library Association that revealed only 1% of 3,850 libraries that responded are fully open to the public. There are 11% of the libraries that are offering a limited inside-the-library experience like we are planning for our next phase. Curbside service (like we are now offering) is now taking place at 26% of libraries across the country. But the sobering statistic is 62% of libraries are not offering any service right now and are totally closed. We can only hope these statistics improve soon.
At least we have a robust Curbside Pickup Service going at all six of our Tillamook County Libraries. If you have not tried it yet, you should check us out. How does it work? You can place holds and requests on our website (www.tillabook.org) or by calling the library for help. When your books are available for pickup, call the library to schedule a pickup time. You must provide your library card number and name. Currently, pickup and return of books is available from 2:00 - 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, at all our library locations.
In the meantime, please don’t forget about all the wonderful resources we have on our website. I would like to put in a plug for Flipster, my absolute favorite program for reading current magazines. If you tried our e-magazine resource a few years ago and were frustrated, you need to give Flipster a try. It is so much easier, and the current magazine selection is outstanding. I can easily spend hours at a time reading my favorite periodicals on my laptop from the comfort of my couch. And the best thing about e-magazines…no smelly perfume samples to get me sneezing! Happy reading.
