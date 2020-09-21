Stop what you are doing and answer a question for me. What are your three favorite movies of all time?
Why do I ask? Because I am the guy who buys the DVDs for the library!
If we were to compile a list of everyone’s favorite movies, chances are we would see a lot of overlap. Those are the DVDs I end up having to replace from time to time because the old copy just plain wears out! People literally love our DVDs to death sometimes! Some of the Star Wars films would definitely be high up on the list. Others opt for classics like Citizen Kane or Casablanca. The young-at-heart might choose Toy Story or maybe The Wizard of Oz (if you can handle those flying monkeys). And believe it or not, John Wayne westerns are always in high demand around here.
Another question…can you guess what the most requested film in our library is right now? There are currently 44 people waiting for Ford v Ferrari. And almost that many are on the list for Scarlett Johanssen’s movie, Jojo Rabbit. That may seem like a long wait, but we have four copies of both films so the list moves right along. In fact, if you are looking for new blockbusters, placing a hold on those titles is the best way to get your hands on anything that is very popular. All you need is your library card, your pin number and our website (www.tillabook.org) and you can reserve the most popular items in our collection. If you are not sure how to place a hold, just give the library a call at 503-842-4792 and we will be happy to assist.
Building a library’s DVD collection is a lot more than just buying the big blockbusters. We also pay special attention to what our patrons seem to enjoy. Because I know people around here love the old classics, I am always on the lookout for re-issues of titles that were previously unavailable on DVD. Just last week, I purchased the entire Bonanza TV series, as well as Robin Williams’ breakthrough comedy series, Mork and Mindy. I also grabbed a newly remastered release of the original War of the Worlds film. And let us not forget one of my childhood obsessions, The Creature from the Black Lagoon.
If this makes you think being the DVD buyer for the library means I can just buy all my own personal favorites, you would be mistaken. If that were the case, the library would have nothing but Disney movies and documentaries about the Beatles! But to create a balanced collection, I need to buy materials to satisfy every interest. I need to find an assortment of westerns, action films, TV series, romance, thrillers…and every other genre, too! Then there are the folks who only like documentaries or how-to videos, so I make sure I keep those new selections coming. Which reminds me, I just purchased a timely video to help with this stressful time. It is called “Relieving Stress with Yoga”.
With all this said, there will be a day in the future when DVDs become obsolete, much in the same way VHS faded away. The industry is pushing consumers to stream videos online and many of the shows produced by Netflix, Hulu and other companies are not even available on DVD. So, let’s enjoy it in the meantime. “Sit a spell, take your shoes off”, pop in Beverly Hillbillies DVD and “come and listen to a story ‘bout a man named Jedd”…compliments of your Tillamook County Library.
