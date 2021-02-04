This week, I am going to tell a little story about something silly I did, and hopefully I can use it to make a point about libraries.
It was a beautiful, sunny April day on the Oregon Coast and my wife and I decided to take a walk on the beach at Barview. Ever since we moved here nine years ago, we have loved taking beach walks every chance we get, and we have adopted the hobby of searching for agates while we walk. As you might know, some days there are no agates to be found, and other days they are easy to find. We have a running joke that we cannot leave the beach until we find at least one agate. As a result, we have many jars filled with agates on display in our house.
So, on this particular sunny April day during our three-mile beach walk, we both had our eyes trained hard on the sand, scanning left and right, left and right, left and right…trying to find the perfect agate. As we started to climb off the beach to get into our car, we noticed several excited people all looking out to the ocean. One boisterous gentleman made eye contact with us and he said, “Did you see all the whales? There was a dozen or more whales right off the end of the jetty and they were really putting on a show! But they are all gone now.”
No! I missed seeing some of the most amazing creatures on this earth! Instead of gaining an incredible memory of seeing whale tails and spouts of spray, I just had three little agates in my sweaty hand! All we would have had to do is to look up and we could have seen a dozen whales cavorting around the jetty, but we were so focused on scanning the sand for agates that we missed the whole show. We were too focused on the other task at hand…agates.
That is also how I sometimes see our libraries in Tillamook County. People often drive right by our fine facilities, their eyes focused on another task at hand…another place to be. All they would have had to do is look up and see all the wonders the library has to offer. We have six locations around the county so rest assured, a library is never very far away from where you are in Tillamook County.
Even though you cannot enter our buildings right now because of COVID restrictions, there are still plenty of ways to utilize our libraries. We have established a foolproof, contactless method of picking up all the books and videos you desire at the front door of any of our libraries. You can either place books on hold yourself, or simply ask us for help. When your requested items are ready, we will let you know it is time to stop by to pick them up.
