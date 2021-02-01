This week we are talking about the good, the bad, and the ugly of social media...and how the library can help you understand it all! Did you realize the Tillamook County Library has a Facebook page, an Instagram presence, and a YouTube channel? If not, you should become our “friend” and follow us for some great information as well as the latest happenings at the library. Facebook is our primary news outlet and if you go to https://www.facebook.com/TillamookCountyLibrary, you can follow our posts.
Our YouTube channel is a lot of fun. Just search for Tillamook County Library and find the link that lets you subscribe to our videos. Pardon me while I brag a minute, but one of my employees, Angel, has some wonderful kids’ videos that are getting noticed by people around the globe. Her “Five Little Monkeys” video has over 2,000 views! That is amazing! Angel runs our Bay City Library but she also works at the library in Tillamook.
Our YouTube channel also has storytime videos, book recommendations, crafting demonstrations, ukulele lessons, and more! Check it out.
Social media platforms have the potential for many benefits and life enhancements.It can be a great way to stay connected with family and friends. When my kids were little, if I wanted my parents to see snapshots of them, I would have to make prints, handwrite a letter, put them in an envelope and mail them off. Now, photo sharing is instantaneous, so sending photos to parents, grandparents, friends, classmates, and whoever else you decide to share with, is just a click away. And let us not forget Zoom meetings and FaceTime on your phone. We are so connected...if we choose to be.
But it does not stop there.
You can learn new skills on the YouTube platform. You can network with others to get involved in civic engagement. During the pandemic, some people have even learned to work from home using social platforms and other technology.
Unfortunately, there is the bad side of social media. It is addictive. It can easily misrepresent reality. It can create feelings of FOMO, or Fear Of Missing Out. You or your children could run into cyberbullies. And unfortunately, social media sites provide tools that can create bad self-image issues. And despite what anyone says, you can NEVER change anyone’s mind on any topic using social media...especially in the area of politics. Plenty of people try, but I have never seen anyone succeed...so take my advice and do not even try!
In closing, I would like to impart this message. Social media itself is not bad...social media is not the problem. It is the way people, you and I included, use the platform that can turn a great innovation into something negative. How about you and I make a pledge to find all the good ways to use social media in 2021? Who is with me?
