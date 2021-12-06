Last week was Thanksgiving and the library staff wants you to know how thankful we are for each and every one of our patrons. In fact, we are so thankful that we have decided to give back a little something to you! What is this gift? It is something quite a few of you have been asking for. More open hours at our branch libraries!
While the main library in Tillamook already expanded their hours recently, each of the branches are now increasing their hours, too. Why? Do you remember when you filled out our annual survey and you indicated you would like to have morning hours at the branches? Well, I am proud to say, we listened! And thanks also to some of you who took the time to phone us or drop by to say you wished the branches were open on Saturdays again, because you got your wish in that regard as well!
Starting this week, we have a brand new schedule at our five branch libraries. First of all, the libraries in Rockaway Beach, Garibaldi, Bay City, and Pacific City will now be closed on Mondays, our traditional slowest day. Only the Manzanita and Tillamook Libraries will be open on Mondays. On Tuesday - Friday, the branches are now open from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm, with a lunchtime closure from 1:00 - 1:30 pm. This will take a little getting used to, but the law says we must give employees a lunch break when we are open all day. Since the branches are normally run with just one employee, closing for a quick lunch is the only solution. Of course, the WiFi will continue to work from outside each of our branches over the lunch closure. But in addition to the morning hours, our patrons can now enjoy another full hour at closing time! When we closed at 5:00 pm, we realize it was difficult for some of you to get there after work, but hopefully the 6:00 pm closure will help you to check out a few things on your way home. Once again, you asked and we listened!
On Mondays, in addition to the Tillamook Library being open their usual hours, the only other branch that will be open is the busy Manzanita Library on Laneda Avenue. They will be open from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, with the 1:00 - 1:30 pm closure for lunch. And what about Saturdays? Starting this week, the five satellite branches will be open on Saturdays at 10:00 am, close again for a 1/2 hour lunch at 1:00 pm, and then reopen from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm.
To sum this all up, our patrons are gaining morning hours at all the branches, one additional open hour at the end of each weekday, and we are reopening on Saturdays again! Win, win, WIN! What about the main library in Tillamook? They will have the same hours they have had for the last several months. Monday through Friday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. Because they have multiple employees in Tillamook, they do not have to close for lunch.
The moral of the story is next time you have an opportunity to fill out a survey about the library...DO IT! We really listen and try to act on as many suggestions as possible. Stop by our website to fill out this year's survey!
