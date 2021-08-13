You can't make a monkey out of me...but I have sure made a monkey out of myself several times....especially in past years when I donned the official Curious George costume for the Tillamook County Fair. Seeing as how this is fair week, I thought it might be fun to tell the story of what it was like to dress up as the world's most famous children's book character.
But first, I want to extend an invitation for you to visit the Tillamook County Bookmobile at the fair this week. We will be parked in our usual spot, near the "giant cheese block entrance", right on the way to the carnival rides. We have a bunch of fun items to give away, but the thing we are most proud of are the free kid's books! It is an annual highlight for us to put books into the hands of kids at the fair and see their eyes light up with excitement when they realize this is their book to keep forever! We also have kazoos, key chains, bookmarks, and pencils to give away. And don't forget to stop into our always-popular button making station!
Now back to the monkey business. In principle, dressing up like Curious George for the fair was a great idea, but there was a learning curve that first year that literally almost killed me! If you haven't worn a big character costume like this (and I would bet most people have not), you first have to put on a big foam suit to fluff yourself up. That alone was hot. Then you put on the furry monkey pants, the furry upper body, the furry feet and gloves, the signature red t-shirt, and finally the gigantic furry monkey head. By now, you are REALLY boiling hot, covered in layers of fur, on top of fur, on top of fur!
There was a fan inside the head...but guess what? It didn't work because the wires had been shorted out by a previous user's sweat! The only air you get is through the mesh in the mouth that you are supposed to look through when walking about...but it was like trying to look through a three-inch dark furnace filter!
My first mistake was scheduling and advertising Curious George's appearances all day long for four days with only a few rest breaks. Add that to the above-average temperatures that week, and Curious George became a hot, sweaty, grumpy ape! Although I lost 15 pounds that week, I knew I was overdoing it when I could actually feel my heart pounding hard in my head! That's not normal, even for a monkey!
However, the positive aspects made the perspiration worth it all. Children were over the moon to meet the real Curious George, and I even got some hugs from teens who had read all of George's books in their youth. But I will never forget when a big, burly, full-grown man gave my sweaty monkey body a big hug, then whispered in my ear, "George, you were always my favorite. I will never ever forget what a difference you made in my life."
So why isn't Curious George back at the fair this year? The costume company now says George is only for inside-the-library appearances. Maybe that has something to do with all the sweat the costume came back with? Regardless, I will still find plenty of ways to continue to make a monkey out of myself!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.