How are those New Year’s resolutions going so far? If you are like many people, you have already dropped those resolutions faster than the big ball drops in Times Square at the stroke of midnight! But never fear, the library can help you get back on track with our own set of goals for the new year. We want you to be happier, healthier, and more inspired in 2021, so here are five ways we can help.
#1. Resolve to Save Money! One of the fastest ways to save your bank account is to stop buying books, DVDs and magazines. Just check them out for free from the library instead! You would be surprised how quickly it adds up. For instance, I just looked at what I currently had checked out from the library and entered it in the library value calculator, and it told me I just saved $258.75 over going out and buying them myself! If you want to calculate your own savings visit http://ilovelibraries.org/what-libraries-do/calculator to see how much you are saving.
#2. Learn a Brand New Skill. I dare you…no, I double-dog-dare you…to take a look at our non-fiction section without finding several hobby books that interest you. Have you always wanted to learn Italian? Take up gardening? Learn to knit? Make you own beef jerky? Take up meditation? Practice yoga? Become a better photographer? Learn how to paint with watercolors? Discover how to make your own cheese? Record a podcast? Play the ukulele? Write a poem? I could go on and on! We have a book, video, or digital resource to help with any talent you wish to acquire. Don’t make me triple-dog-dare you!
#3. Plan Your Next Travel Adventure. OK, I admit traveling is not the best idea right now. But someday, when travel becomes safer, we will once again “fly the friendly skies”! In the meantime, we can dream, can’t we? We have a fabulous travel section at the library with books about any destination you could imagine. I personally am making a goal of traveling locally this year and the library is the perfect place to do that research as well. Our Pacific Northwest department is well stocked with books featuring locations within an easy day’s drive from here. You could use our resources to plan a trip down our Oregon coast. Or schedule a mountain vacation with excursions to Mt. Hood, Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens…or any other favorite mountain you have been meaning to visit. Even if travel is not something you can do right now, you can always be an armchair traveler and peruse the beautiful photos in our travel books.
#4. Eat Healthier! By this stage in the pandemic, you are probably either sick of your own cooking or tired of takeout options. Library cookbooks to the rescue! We have such an outstanding collection of cookbooks for just about any cuisine you would want to sample. We have cookbooks that cover sushi, vegan, Filipino, Cuban, and on and on! Whether you want healthy quinoa recipes or an indulgent chocolate cookbook, we have you covered!
#5. Read More Fiction! So far, we have been talking about non-fiction books with factual information. But how about a resolution to read more adventure stories? Or tales of love? Or how about a good old-fashioned Western? While you may read as an escape from reality, recent neuroscience suggests reading fiction helps develop empathy and critical thinking. It’s a win-win situation!
Good luck with your library resolutions this year! Please give us a call if you need any help finding just the right book to get 2021 headed in a positive direction!
