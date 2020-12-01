Tomorrow is Thanksgiving so it is only fitting that the library column focuses on being grateful. While 2020 has brought us many unique challenges, the eternal optimist in me is determined to be thankful about the many positive events happening at the library.
First of all, I am thankful that libraries even exist. One of the first postgraduate classes I attended in library school reflected on the history of libraries. Did you know early libraries were private clubs with hefty subscription fees required to utilize the books? Only the wealthy could enjoy what these facilities had to offer. Luckily, in the 1830’s, the idea that the library should be for ALL citizens gained support and eventually the first tax-supported library got its start in New Hampshire. The rest is history! Today, libraries are widely known as cornerstones of the community that open their doors for everyone and anyone, regardless of their financial status.
With that in mind, I am also VERY thankful that every five years, the voters of Tillamook County continue to support and approve our property tax levy required for us to stay in operation. While we like to say “it’s FREE at the library,” we realize property owners of the county are the ones who pay their taxes in order to make it a “free” service to be enjoyed by all.
I am also thankful for our patrons who have been so understanding throughout the COVID-19 closure. Early in the pandemic, we added extra digital options to our virtual library so patrons could enjoy streaming movies, TV shows, magazines, music, audio books and electronic books online, without even leaving their homes. We thank you for checking out more of these digital items than we ever thought possible!
I am thankful the public embraced Curbside Pickup as our first step to getting our physical library items back into our patrons’ hands. We followed that up with our current stage we call Library Express, where the public was allowed inside our libraries for 15-minute visits. Unfortunately, we are stepping back to Curbside Pickup in accordance with the governor’s mandate and the board of commissioners’ order. We hope to welcome you back in soon!
I am thankful for all the opportunities to serve the public every single day. You might think people just come to the library for books or DVDs…but really, that is just the tip of the iceberg. I am thankful that every day, we help our residents with a variety of needs. We assist with genealogy research, we help people file taxes, we assist with resumes and job applications, and we teach people how to use computers…and so much more!
Lastly, I am thankful for every single child I see enter the library in the midst of COVID restrictions. The little ones in our lives need some extra care during these trying times, and what could bring them more comfort than a big pile of new library books in their chubby little hands? If you don’t know what books to choose, just ask our children’s librarian to create a grab bag of excellent selections based on your child’s interests.
So, as you pass the cranberry sauce around the table this Thanksgiving, no matter how modified your holiday plans have become, just know that the Tillamook County Library staff will always be thankful for you, our library patrons.
