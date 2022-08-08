Study after study proves that listening to music not only lifts your spirits, but it can also lower your blood pressure, and basically make you a happier person. And who doesn’t want to be a happier person? And yet, one of the most overlooked areas of our library is recorded music on CD. I grew up with music in the house that constantly played from my dad’s gigantic stereo console. They made things HUGE back then. This stereo was gigantic...at least four feet tall, three feet deep, and six feet long! The cabinet was made from mahogany, and it took up a good portion of one of our living room walls. You could slide a door open on the top to reveal the turntable where you placed the vinyl records. The front of the console held the speakers and storage area for about 75 albums. While my dad preferred jazzy music like Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass, my mom’s interest drifted toward crooners like Paul Anka, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, and her favorite, Vic Damone.
I had four older brothers who bought all the Beatles records, so I inherited my love for the “fab four” from them. Because of the importance of music in my family, it was only natural that I would save up my allowance and buy my own albums, too. The first vinyl I bought was the soundtrack to Mary Poppins, featuring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. But my interests “matured” from there to the pop group, The Monkees...and then I took a detour and bought Tiny Tim’s first album featuring Tiptoe Through the Tulips. I spent much of my youth making mixed tapes of my favorite songs...and if you are from that era, you know there is nothing like a mixed tape to make you happy.
It is kind of funny to me that vinyl is making a comeback now. While the Tillamook County Library does not offer vinyl for checkout, the first library I worked at in Iowa (34 years ago) did have an album collection. You might find it interesting to know that each time an album was returned from a patron, we actually gave the record a bath in a specially designed album bathtub. We would dip the vinyl in the tub filled with some sort of a cleaning solution, then pat it dry with a dishcloth, never wiping it as that could cause scratches.
When cassette tapes came along, lots of libraries began to offer those, but I cannot believe how many times the cassettes would come back with the innards pulled out like a plate of spaghetti, either by a curious baby or a faulty cassette player. Most libraries did not add the bulkier 8-track tapes when they started becoming a popular option, but when compact discs (CDs) came along, they became the mainstay for library collections.
But as you know, technology is always advancing and it won’t be long until CDs become obsolete as well. Lots of new cars don’t even come with a CD player, and I do not know too many people who actually own a boombox anymore. The music industry is pushing hard for people to purchase and stream music instead of buying it in CD format. Lucky for you, the Tillamook County Library understands the trend and has subscribed to Hoopla which allows you to check out, download, and/or stream music. If you are not up on this trend, ask one of our librarians to help you set up your Hoopla account. And who knows, if you start making music a part of your daily routine, you might just become a happier person and start making some mixed tapes of your own.
