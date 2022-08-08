Study after study proves that listening to music not only lifts your spirits, but it can also lower your blood pressure, and basically make you a happier person. And who doesn’t want to be a happier person? And yet, one of the most overlooked areas of our library is recorded music on CD. I grew up with music in the house that constantly played from my dad’s gigantic stereo console. They made things HUGE back then. This stereo was gigantic...at least four feet tall, three feet deep, and six feet long! The cabinet was made from mahogany, and it took up a good portion of one of our living room walls. You could slide a door open on the top to reveal the turntable where you placed the vinyl records. The front of the console held the speakers and storage area for about 75 albums. While my dad preferred jazzy music like Herb Albert and the Tijuana Brass, my mom’s interest drifted toward crooners like Paul Anka, Frank Sinatra, Perry Como, and her favorite, Vic Damone.  

I had four older brothers who bought all the Beatles records, so I inherited my love for the “fab four” from them. Because of the importance of music in my family, it was only natural that I would save up my allowance and buy my own albums, too. The first vinyl I bought was the soundtrack to Mary Poppins, featuring Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke. But my interests “matured” from there to the pop group, The Monkees...and then I took a detour and bought Tiny Tim’s first album featuring Tiptoe Through the Tulips. I spent much of my youth making mixed tapes of my favorite songs...and if you are from that era, you know there is nothing like a mixed tape to make you happy.

