Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude.” A.A. Milne, author of the Winnie the Pooh books
The word of the week is gratitude! It goes without saying that the management and staff of the Tillamook County Library have a “rather large amount of gratitude” for the voters who passed our operational levy last week. Every five years, we go before the voters to ask them to continue to keep us open by passing the levy measure. Librarians are basically optimistic people, but I would be lying if I said we did not hold our breath until the official results were revealed. I remember standing on the courthouse steps ten years ago and again the five years after that, waiting with other librarians to see if we had to go find a new job or not. But we must be doing something right because the majority of residents keep saying YES to library service.
So, thank you from all of us for your vote of confidence. From Manzanita, to Rockaway Beach, to Garibaldi, to Bay City, to Tillamook, and to Pacific City...AND all the farms and communities in between, we shout the biggest thank you to the voters! Thank you for trusting us to do our thing and bring information to our fabulous coastal county.
We also have gratitude this week as we bid adieu to our library director for the past 16 months, Geri Godber. It is with extreme mixed emotions that we say farewell to our leader. Geri is following her heart by heading back to the Midwest to be closer to her family, and who can ever blame anyone for following their heart? One of Geri’s many accomplishments was to lead our library into being “fine free”. The paltry sum we collected for overdue books only resulted in guilt and embarrassment to our patrons, and that is the last thing we want our loyal customers feeling! We want to welcome every single person who comes through our doors, and those pesky fines were keeping some very good people away. But no more! The fines are history! Geri’s other accomplishments are too many to list here, but I think we all agree, her time here, although short, did so much to make the Tillamook County Library a better place to work and visit. Geri’s last day is Friday, June 3, so please try to stop in before then to wish her the best of luck. Thank you for everything, Geri.
So, what are we going to do without a director? That’s where another bit of gratitude happens...and that gratitude comes directly from ME! Why? Because yours truly has been asked to come out of retirement to serve as the Interim Director! I retired in April 2021 but have been helping out by writing this column, producing the library newsletter, and filling in a shift here or there. So, I will be serving as a temporary director until a new permanent director can be found. There is currently a nationwide search going on to find the ideal person to lead our libraries into the future. Interviews are happening soon, and before long, I hope to write a column to introduce you to our next fearless leader.
Just like dear Piglet, we are in awe about how much gratitude our small hearts can hold. Thank you to our voters for being the reason our hearts are overflowing...and it is all because of your love and support. We are feeling it.
