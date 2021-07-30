Peanut butter and jelly don't mix well with DVDs, audiobooks, and music CDs, and I am about to tell you why. While books can survive being tossed around, sat upon, dropped, and taken to the beach, discs are much more delicate. As someone who has been in charge of our professional disc cleaning machine at the library, I kid you not that I have opened up a DVD case more than once and found the disc coated in peanut butter and jelly!
While VHS tapes and cassette tapes were phased out by the people who produced them in the interest of the clearer picture and sound on a disc, I have to admit that tapes survived much longer in the library system than the discs do today. It was not entirely uncommon to get 300 or more checkouts from a VHS movie "back in the day", but we consider ourselves fortunate to get 75 "circs" (library talk for checkouts or circulation) out of a DVD. In fact, we have had some discs come back broken after only one or two checkouts, usually the victim of a toddler who likes to take things apart, as toddlers are known to do. Toddlers are also known to like peanut butter and jelly...just sayin'!
But we were at the mercy of the manufacturers who made it impossible to even buy an item on tape anymore, let alone buy a player to enjoy them on. Now we are facing the eventual phasing out of disc media as well, as the companies that produce these things now want everyone to stream their products via the Internet. So, enjoy them while you can!
Back to life of the average DVD/CD. Librarians on our staff have many sources we can access that show us the upcoming new releases...be it movies, music, or books on CD. We build shopping carts with these items and we try to predict the popularity of the title when deciding how many copies to buy. The best place to watch for these new titles is on our webpage that highlights the new releases. You can view this inventory and if you see an item you would like, you can put your name on the hold list so we can call you when the item is available.
While the newest, hottest titles are the most popular, the library is famous for retaining a backstock of older titles that we know people will enjoy. Whether you are in the mood for a western, drama, comedy, thriller, or an educational title, chances are we have plenty of options for you to take home. If you have a computer and the Internet at home, you can take advantage of the many electronic or streaming options we offer for movies, TV shows, music, and audiobooks. Kanopy, Hoopla, and Library2Go are your best bets for these services and you can find them under the e-resources tab on our webpage.
Eventually, the discs in our system either break or just sit on the shelf, unwanted. Once we have determined the disc has lived out its useful life, we pull the item and discard it from the system.
If you haven't checked out our impressive supply of DVDs and CDs recently, please stop by any of our libraries. But just one request...leave the peanut butter and jelly in the kitchen, please!
