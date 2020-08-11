NEWS FLASH! The Tillamook County Libraries have opened their book drops again! Up until this week, patrons needed to return their library items only during the noon to 5:00 pm curbside pickup hours. But now you can return items 24 hours a day, 7 days per week. Just remember that once you drop items into the book drop, they will not be checked in for at least four days as we place everything in quarantine.
Also, please note that even though the book drops are open, we are not accepting donated items yet. Why not? The donated items that we do not want to add to our system are always farmed-out to our friends of the library sales and to our bookstore, but those redistribution sources remain closed. Eventually, we will welcome your donations so stay tuned for that announcement.
Another major improvement we would like to announce is the Manzanita Library wireless is now working outside of the library. We recently discovered there was a problem, so the county IT staff corrected the issue. Please feel free to socially distance outside ANY of our libraries to access our free WIFI signal. There is no password required, but note, once you get online, you must open a web browser and agree to our “Acceptable Use Policy” for WIFI to work properly.
While the public has been loving our curbside pickup and expanded offerings of our virtual library, we get plenty of questions about when we might allow patrons to re-enter the library buildings. Let me tell you, we research this situation every single day. While a majority of libraries across the country are still closed, we are studying what the libraries are doing that HAVE opened and are writing up our own plan for what might work best in Tillamook County. Once we feel the timing is right, we will seek approval from the library board and the Board of County Commissioners to reopen. We are all excited to welcome the public back, but we need to be sure we do it safely for both staff and our patrons.
If you want to get back into the library sooner, there is one way you can accomplish that. You can apply for one of our open positions to WORK in the library. We have several positions that will be advertised on the county website very soon. Some of the jobs are in Tillamook and one position is in Manzanita.
What does it take to work in the library? There is one common thread on all library job recruitments…we are always looking for someone with exceptional customer service skills. It certainly helps if you have had experience working in a library in the past. And of course, a love of books and an attention to detail are desired traits. Some positions have their own special requirements so be sure to read the job descriptions thoroughly.
I will end with a little librarian humor. The one thing we do NOT want to hear when we interview potential employees is “I want to work in a library so I can sit around and read books all day.” We actually get that comment frequently during interviews, but nothing could be farther from the truth in real-life. We perform all sorts of tasks as library workers…unfortunately, sitting around and reading is not one of them!
