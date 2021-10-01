Questions, questions, questions! At the library, we are accustomed to hearing lots and lots of questions. Answering such inquiries is what we are trained to do. I thought I would give you a lighthearted look at some of the more "interesting" questions we have heard at the library. But right off the bat, I want to tell you the most eye-rolling proposition some of our female librarians get from time to time... "If I have my library card, can I check YOU out?"
Luckily, most of the questions we get are legitimate. People ask us to help them find old obituaries, phone numbers or addresses they are trying to locate, how to get special tax forms they need, and other practical inquiries. Then there are the questions we get that make us wonder if they are serious or just pulling our leg.
Back when I was working in a library near the Grand Canyon, a patron asked me if I had the schedule for the elevator that takes people to the bottom of the canyon. I had to break it to them that there was no such thing.
But we get lots of interesting questions around Tillamook County, too. Here are some of my favorites over the years:
* Do you have any books with actual photographs of real dinosaurs when they were alive?
* Can I pay for photocopies using these postage stamps?
* I have to go to a job interview. Can I leave my kids here for the afternoon?
* I was here last week and there was a book sitting right on this shelf. It was blue? Do you know where it is?
* Do you have any lotion? My hands are really dry.
* Is it OK if I bring my parrot into the library?
* Can people swim around the cape at Cape Lookout?
* Is there really a basketball court in the clocktower of the library? (No, but thanks for the idea!)
* Has anyone read ALL these books?
* I have a bunch of jewelry to sell. Can I go around the library and ask people if they want to buy any?
* If I promise not to mess anything up, can I sleep for just one night in the library? I have always wanted to sleep all night in a library!
Of course, the answer to all the above questions is a polite "no". But that doesn't mean we always say no to every question! We don't ever want to give the impression that we are not approachable. We subscribe to the old adage...it never hurts to ask! Hope to see you and hear your questions in the Tillamook County Library soon.
