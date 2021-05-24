This column is dedicated to everyone who thinks people who work in the library sit around and read all day! Believe it or not, when we interview prospective employees for job openings, we often have to stifle our laughter when an eager candidate says they really want to work at the library so they can catch up on their reading. I kid you not!
So here is what goes on during a normal day at the North Tillamook Library in Manzanita. Valerie and Breeze arrive at 11:30 AM to prepare for the noon opening. The first thing that needs to be done is to empty the outdoor book drop. You probably have noticed how large the book drop is, right? Can you believe that there are days, especially after a busy weekend, when that book drop is nearly filled up to the top? All of those items must be brought in to the library and checked in. One important step is to check all the DVD cases to be sure the right DVD is in the correct case...AND make sure the DVD is not still sitting inside your DVD player at home! You would not believe how often we get movie cases back empty. You can expect a phone call from us if this easy-to-do mistake happens to you.
Another priority is to get the daily "send list" off the computer. The send list is a printout of items that are on the shelves at Manzanita that have been requested at other locations. We need to get those pulled off the shelves and into the transit bins before the Monday-Wednesday-Friday courier arrives to pick them up. After shelving any leftover materials from yesterday and getting the messages off the answering machine, we notice a line is beginning to form outside the front door. It must be noon!
There is always an initial rush of patrons who stop in early to get their reading material. Between helping these patrons and answering the many early phone calls, Valerie and Breeze have their hands quite full! Some of the many phone calls we receive ask lots of the same questions. Where can I send a FAX in town? Are you open? Do you take donations? Can you find a phone number for me? The staff has become very astute at answering the standard questions that come our way. But you can always count on a helping of tricky questions that can result in quite a bit of research to come up with an answer.
Between checking items out for patrons, checking in and shelving the continuous onslaught of new returns, as well as placing holds for people, staff members also help patrons get hooked up to WiFi, set up an account for our online streaming services, catalog the new magazines that just arrived...and the list goes on and on. Hopefully, things are relatively under control for the mid-afternoon crush that results from the courier drop-off which brings hundreds of requested books and DVDs that have been pulled from other libraries and sent to Manzanita. If nothing throws us off course too much, staff locks the door at 5:00 pm and spends the next half hour picking up the pieces before going home for the day.
If all this sounds intense, just picture what it was like before COVID when we also had frequent programs like storytimes, computer and craft classes, ukulele jams and other meetings to deal with. I have been working at the Manzanita branch in the past (before COVID) when there have been more than 25 people inside the Manzanita Library at one time, either reading, working, using our WiFi, or just hanging out. We long to get back to those days, despite the extra work load.
The process described above happens at each of our libraries every day! And you may have noticed one thing that is noticeably absent from the list of duties...time to sit down and read books! If we have enough energy at the end of the day, we bring a good book home to read!
