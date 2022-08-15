What were Saturday mornings like when you were a child? If you are a Baby Boomer or even a Generation X, you probably remember Saturday morning cartoons. My brothers and I would scarf down a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal (or maybe Sugar Frosted Flakes or Trix) and head straight for the TV where we would watch a wonderful lineup of cartoons that lasted all morning long. It was one hit show after another as we watched half hour episodes of The Jetsons, The Bugs Bunny Show, The Bullwinkle Show, Mr. Magoo, Mighty Mouse, Underdog, Magilla Gorilla, and The Huckleberry Hound Show. I could go on and on with more of my favorites, but you get the idea.
After four solid hours of cartoon-watching, I often grabbed a bologna sandwich and headed out for a day of Saturday afternoon fun. While we sometimes struck up a backyard baseball game or played catch with the football, my go-to activity for Saturday afternoon was a trip to the public library. I really loved my Saturday afternoons in the library where I could browse around and read any book I wanted. That is why I am very happy to announce that the Tillamook County Libraries are all increasing our open hours on Saturdays, effective immediately! That gives you two more hours every Saturday for you to drop in and check out our collections.
All of our locations will now open at 10:00 AM and will close at 5:00 PM on Saturdays! Remember that the branch libraries still have to close from 1:00 - 1:30 for lunches. Why do we do that? County and union policies require us to give staff a lunch after so many hours of working, and since we are not double-staffed at the branches, the only solution is to close up shop for a 30-minute break. Thank you for respecting those lunch periods, and remember, the WiFi still works outside of the libraries 24 hours per day.
These new hours will not change any of our scheduled storytimes. At the Main Library in Tillamook, Melanie will have storytime this week and next week, but then is taking a brief storytime break before resuming the regular schedule the week of Labor Day. In Garibaldi, June will hold her storytimes at the normal 3:00 on Friday time slot. Miss Angel continues to offer her Bay City storytimes on Saturdays at 11 a.m..
If you can’t make it to one of our storytime sessions, while it is no substitute for a live storytime with a librarian, you might just try recreating Saturday Morning Cartoons for your children at home. We have lots of the old classic cartoons on DVD that you can check out, or you can bring up just about any of your old favorite shows by doing a search on YouTube. I’m a firm believer in not letting this new generation grow up without knowing such fascinating characters as Yogi Bear, Elmer Fudd, Fred Flintstone, and Daffy Duck. Long live the classic cartoons.
