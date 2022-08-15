What were Saturday mornings like when you were a child? If you are a Baby Boomer or even a Generation X, you probably remember Saturday morning cartoons. My brothers and I would scarf down a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal (or maybe Sugar Frosted Flakes or Trix) and head straight for the TV where we would watch a wonderful lineup of cartoons that lasted all morning long. It was one hit show after another as we watched half hour episodes of The Jetsons, The Bugs Bunny Show, The Bullwinkle Show, Mr. Magoo, Mighty Mouse, Underdog, Magilla Gorilla, and The Huckleberry Hound Show. I could go on and on with more of my favorites, but you get the idea.

After four solid hours of cartoon-watching, I often grabbed a bologna sandwich and headed out for a day of Saturday afternoon fun. While we sometimes struck up a backyard baseball game or played catch with the football, my go-to activity for Saturday afternoon was a trip to the public library. I really loved my Saturday afternoons in the library where I could browse around and read any book I wanted. That is why I am very happy to announce that the Tillamook County Libraries are all increasing our open hours on Saturdays, effective immediately! That gives you two more hours every Saturday for you to drop in and check out our collections.

