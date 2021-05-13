I would love it if I could convince the publisher of the Headlight Herald to print this particular column in big, bold, red letters, because this week, I get to share some really amazing news! The Tillamook County Library is now officially "fine free"! What does that mean? It means no more overdue fees for library materials not returned on time! Can you believe it? You probably have a lot of questions, so allow me to explain.
Most people are aware that libraries have traditionally charged overdue fines. The idea behind adding fines was to encourage people to return their library checkouts on time. These charges were commonly calculated on a "per item, per day" basis. Some people call them late fees or a past due fines. But we can now call them a thing of the past! Why? The library board and management realized for some patrons, fines were a financial hardship, and sometimes it was just plain embarrassing to have fines on your library card. The board is making a strong, positive statement by considering diversity, equity and inclusion in this decision to help our citizens by eliminating fines. The last thing we want is for anyone to stay away from the library just because they know they have a fine of a couple of dollars on their account.
Let me give you one example. One day while I was shopping in Tillamook, I mentioned to the employee of the store that I worked at the library. The lady said she would love to take her young son to the library, but a few years ago, she had some fines and she just could not afford to go back. When I returned to the library, I looked up her account and found her fine was only $1.80...and that was enough to keep her away from the library during her child's formative reading years! We see the same attitude on the bookmobile school visits. We ask parents to fill out library card applications for their children and some applications get returned with notes that say they don't want their child to have a card because they could not afford the fines. And believe me, we get it. In this economy, who needs another potential bill to worry about? This is exactly why we are joining other libraries across the nation in the "fine free movement", which we see as one small way we can be responsive to our patrons' needs.
Now, on to the details! We are purging old overdue fines dating back to January 1, 2019. If you had overdue fines that accrued any time from that date forward, we just made them disappear! But remember, overdue fines are different than a bill for a lost or damaged item. Fees for damaged and lost library items will still be assessed, so this is why you cannot just keep a library item forever. Once an item is a few months overdue, you will get a bill for the replacement cost of the material and your account could be blocked until the item is returned or the bill is paid.
Some of you may be wondering if eliminating fines will encourage people to keep their items for excessive lengths of time. Let me tell you that fifteen years ago, I worked in a library that wondered the same thing when they went fine free...and the results were amazing! Not only did people NOT keep their items too long, most people returned them early. Studies at other libraries have shown similar results.
And the best part...we no longer have the intimidation of fines holding people back from visiting and utilizing the library! Public libraries strive to be responsive to public needs. We feel this action of going fine free is a tangible way for us to shore up our mission of providing equal access to information and knowledge. The barrier of library late fines has been removed!
