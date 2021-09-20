If you are one of the many people who enjoys local history, this announcement from your library is going seem like Christmas came a little early this year. Thanks to a grant provided by a partnership between the State Library of Oregon and the University of Oregon, more Tillamook County historic newspapers are now available for reading online.
The University of Oregon hosts a website called "Historic Oregon Newspapers" (oregonnews.uoregon.edu). It is actually a vast database which is free and open to all for searching and browsing. As the title indicates, the site features archives of newspapers from around the state. There is no shortage of information here as there are over 1.3 million pages from Oregon newspapers as far back as 1846.
The first page lets you scroll through the many available newspaper titles. Whether you are interested in historic news from Hillsboro, Maupin, Springfield, St. Helens, or just about any other location in the state, you will have countless hours of viewing available to you. Scroll down the page to the link for "Tillamook Headlight" and you will access the oldest issues of our newspaper that we added through the grant mentioned above. This "new" section includes papers from 1888 through 1924 which adds up to an additional 10,978 pages of easily searchable content!
In fact, the very first viewable issue of the Tillamook Headlight is dated June 8, 1888 and is listed as Volume 1, Number 1. The annual subscription price was listed as $2 per year. The lead story starts out by saying, "After some four weeks of expensive delay we are enabled to present the people of Tillamook County the first paper printed within her borders. The TILLAMOOK HEADLIGHT is here as a permanent fixture, and its future developments and success will depend largely upon the liberality of patronage from the citizens its cause has undertaken to espouse."
I even got quite an education from the list of advertisements on page one, neatly lined up on the left-hand column of the newspaper. There are a couple of ads for lawyers, one for a blacksmith, and then there was one for A. C. Patchen, M.D., whose tagline was listed as, "Physician and Surgeon - Also prepared to do all kinds of dental work on short notice and in the best style known to the art." How handy to be able to visit a medical doctor and get your teeth cleaned at the same time!
The next ad that caught my eye was for a "Tonsorial Artist", with the tagline, "My aim is to please my patrons first, last, and all the time." This had me a bit confused as I had never heard of a Tonsorial Artist. Do they remove tonsils, I wondered? A quick Google search revealed that Tonsorial translates to cutting, clipping, or trimming of hair with shears or razors. Further reading told me that barbers of former times were sometimes surgeons and dentists!
All of this info (and much more) comes from the very first page of the very first issue of the Tillamook Headlight. We are thrilled to have this content available digitally to further engage our community and to provide greater protection of the fragile historical newspapers housed in our archives.
