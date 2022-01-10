This week I am writing about some of the unusual things we have available for check out at the Tillamook County Library. These first items have been in our system for quite some time, but not a lot of people know about them. They are called Book Club Kits, and anyone who has been in a book club would call it the best idea in the world. Why? Because otherwise everyone in your book club needs to go out and buy a $25 book that they might not even like. If you pick one of our many book club kit titles, we have taken all the hassle away. Each kit contains 10 copies of the book, discussion questions, and a book group leader guide. Kits are checked out for six weeks, and can be reserved up to one year in advance. To reserve a book club kit, or for additional information, please call the Tillamook Library at 503-842-4792 ext.1760. If you want to see a list of available titles, go to our website and look under the “our services” tab.
Now let’s look at what we call our “library of things”. This is a fairly new trend among public libraries where progressive minds think of “things” we can offer the public that go well beyond the latest best-seller book. The first thing I want to highlight is a very powerful Orion Star Blast 4.5” reflector telescope! You heard correctly! You can now take home this awesome telescope which will give you amazing views of stars, planets, and other objects in the sky. It comes with a couple of lenses and a how-to-use guide that will get your stargazing off to a fantastic start. Now all we need are some clear skies!
Along those same lines, we also have some really advanced binoculars that you can check out from your library. While not as powerful as the telescope, they are definitely easier to tote around. You can observe objects in the night sky, use them for birdwatching, or wildlife viewing. They are packaged with a manual and pocket guides to aid in getting the most enjoyment out of the binoculars.
If you prefer to stay indoors, our WiFi Hotspots may be something you want to check out. This is aimed at those of you who do not have the internet at home. If you take one of our hotspots home, all you need to do is to plug it in, and you can connect your personal device (smart phone, computer, laptop, or tablet) to the hotspot signal and browse the internet to your heart’s content...for free! The only catch is you must live in an area that already has cell phone reception. You do not need to have a cell phone or a data plan...you just need a device to log on with.
Next up is our jewelry-making tool kits. We have a lot of hobbyists in Tillamook County, and this little package has many of the items you need in jewelry making. Included are five different kinds of pliers: flat-nose, chain-nose, round-nose, side-cutter, and end-cutter pliers. The tools are all packaged in a convenient travel wrap with a plastic case.
Finally, we still have ukuleles available for you to take home. If you have ever had an interest in playing one of the easiest instruments to learn, you need to give the ukulele a try. The uke comes with a handy carrying case that includes one ukulele, a tuner, and a little instruction booklet.
We feel like we are just getting started in our library of things. What useful items do YOU think we should make available for checkout? We have heard of libraries that have board games, sports equipment, fishing poles, kayaks, karaoke machines, bicycles, sewing machines, and even video game consoles for patrons to take home and try out. Let us know what you would like and maybe your idea will be the next exciting addition to our library of things.
