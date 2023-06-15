I have told you all the stories of our amazing hangar from start to finish, the reason why, where, when and who. The US Navy created 17 hangars along the coast lines of the United States to protect us from the enemy subs and to keep our ships safe. These buildings were built with box beams, steel and concrete and considered to be a wood structure. We had a railroad at that time and Fay Simmons told me that a lot of the materials came in on freight trains. This is the only World War II Hangar still in service to the public. Isn’t that enough to want to maintain Hangar ‘B’ as good as it can be at 80 years old?
So, l’ll tell you about us, the Friends of the Tillamook Air Museum and what we do. The Port of Tillamook Bay Board created a 501 (c) 3 organization with our goal to find the money to make repairs and to continue maintenance in all the years to come. Friends of Tillamook Air Museum (FOTAM) members are: Gene Kyniston, President; Jack DeSwart, Vice President; Ann Richards, Joint Treasurer; Carolyn Decker, Joint Tresurer; Marc Peaslee, Member; Dallas Adams, Member; Sayde Walker, Acting Secretary; Matt Mumford, POTB Member; Kevin Stocker, POTB Menber; Rita Welch,POTB Museum director. And we have volunteers. To receive large grants, we need to have at least 13 Board Members.
Our job is to educate the public and get the word out to our state representatives. Grant writers are important to us. Julie Hurliman is doing an excellent job for us. It is up to us to go to our friends, business owners, organizations, the county and city asking for sponsors for Hangar ‘B’s 80th anniversary.
The six of us went to at least 35 plus contacts asking for sponsorship. I appreciate every one of these organizations, friends, family and those we don/t know. Our community is very generous and giving.
Those days after the fair, we will all be very busy working on preparing the Hangar for the party, setting up the silent auction and the free day for friends and families. Invite anyone that would like to help, call me.
We wil be in the June dairy parade, Saturday Market, on TV, and radio. Being a part of the
preparations is rewarding in many ways. The free fun and games in the afternoon live music and hoping for flyovers and food vendors. Free afternoon events 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.. Save some of your energy for the evening, enjoy silent auction, banquet and dancing to live music.
How much do you care? Will you help? Would you like to be a Board member, volunteer, idea person, stories about the hanger, etc. You can become a supporter of Hangar ‘B’ when you contribute your goods and or Services. Call Carolyn Decker 503-801-0935; Gene Kyniston 971-331-6963
