Last Thursday Sheriff Brown took to social media to express his concerns relating to the budget committee work to create a balanced budget for Tillamook County.
I am happy to respond to this as the Chair of the Board of Commissioners and the Liaison to the Treasurers Department. The Sheriff has expressed his concerns as facts in a process that is not yet complete. I invite people to learn all of the facts prior to jumping to conclusions in this situation. The Sheriff has, however, highlighted a very important issue that is facing the budget committee in relation to the falling timber revenue projections due to the Habitat Conservation Plan. This will impact Tillamook County’s ability to continue all services at current levels into the future.
I can share that at this time the proposed budget contains adequate funds for all of the currently filled and open positions in the Sheriff’s office. It will require the Sheriff to demonstrate that he has a candidate ready to be hired for him to access a portion of the funds. I am so sorry if the Sheriff’s post has caused confusion surrounding the budget process or hiring of staff at the Sheriff’s office.
For those who are interested in more information please take the time to read my full response below.
The county budget process requires the county to provide a balanced budget in which the revenues are adequate to support the expenses. To meet the requirement of balancing the General Fund budget in a way that is financially sustainable, the Treasurer’s office must consider the timber revenue volatility, department staffing levels, inflation, and current budget versus actual performance of departments.
All departments in the General Fund are undergoing the same review and adjustment process by the Treasurer’s Office to create a balanced budget proposal for presentation to the Budget Committee. This work is still happening, and final decisions will be made by the Budget Committee.
To respond directly to the statement that the County seeks to cut 6 TCSO Deputy Positions a bit more information is needed. Funds are segmented into different types of funds and the Sheriff’s budget comes largely from the General Fund. For the Tillamook County General Fund, the majority of the revenues are provided by your property taxes and the state timber revenues. In the current fiscal year property taxes available to the General Fund were budgeted at $8.1 million and timber revenue was budgeted at $4.1 million for a total available revenue of $12.2 million. Of this, $8.6 million was budgeted for the Sheriff’s department. As of today, the department is underspent by 17% or just over $1 million and has a total of 11 vacant positions. They have operated without these 11 positions for the past 8 years. Budgeting funds we don’t have for positions that history has shown we cannot fill is not good fiscal policy.
The Treasure’s office is reviewing all budgets and placing historically unspent funds from all General Fund departments in a contingency line item. This would allow the department heads to request those funds if and when they are able to spend them. For the Sheriff’s office, 5 of the vacant positions were budgeted to be filled without review. The remaining 6 vacancies would be available to be filled if candidates were to become available. In the event that candidates did not become available these funds would be placed into a revenue stabilization fund to be made available in future years as the timber revenues decline to keep service levels as consistent as possible.
I understand that understanding new processes can be challenging and look forward to the upcoming budget committee hearing in which all budget committee members, elected officials, department heads, employees and the public can learn about the county’s efforts to remain financially viable now and into the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.