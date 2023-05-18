Erin Skaar

Last Thursday Sheriff Brown took to social media to express his concerns relating to the budget committee work to create a balanced budget for Tillamook County. 

I am happy to respond to this as the Chair of the Board of Commissioners and the Liaison to the Treasurers Department.  The Sheriff has expressed his concerns as facts in a process that is not yet complete.  I invite people to learn all of the facts prior to jumping to conclusions in this situation.  The Sheriff has, however, highlighted a very important issue that is facing the budget committee in relation to the falling timber revenue projections due to the Habitat Conservation Plan.  This will impact Tillamook County’s ability to continue all services at current levels into the future.  

