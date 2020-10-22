Politics can be tough. In the most intense parts of a political campaign, candidates are broadcasting why voters should elect them, and why they shouldn’t elect their opponent. The lines between fact and fiction can begin to blur as politicians push the limits of what is true.
In my campaign for State Representative, I am proud that we have kept only to the facts. I’ve pointed to my 50 years living in the district, my 30 years as a public school teacher, my 15 years as a small business owner, my 18 years as a nonpartisan city councilor and mayor. Yes, I’ve also pointed out what I believe are my opponent’s shortcomings. The support she received or continues to receive from organizations who want to defund or abolish rural police departments. Her calling a $2 Billion tax increase on small businesses “a great start”, the support she receives from extreme environmental organizations who want to put our loggers, mill workers and truck drivers out of business. These are all facts. Over my decades of experience, you may not have always liked what I’ve told you, but you can rest assured it was always the truth.
My opponent in this race, partisan activist Debbie Boothe-Schmidt does not seem to be as bound by the truth as I am. Campaigns are always hard fought with nuanced messaging, but should always be based in fact. That’s why it was so troubling when I was alerted to a commercial that Ms. Boothe-Schmidt was running claiming that I had “cut billions of dollars of funding to education.” I have never served in the legislature, nor have I ever held a position that would allow me to cast such a vote. Ironically, one supporter saw this ad while Ms. Boothe-Schmidt was at a candidates forum claiming that all of her campaign material was fact-checked for accuracy. Her lies were caught and she was forced to remove her misleading, inaccurate commercial.
Where did my opponent come up with such an egregious lie? It’s because I have publicly opposed the Tax on Oregon Sales, a gross receipts tax that unfairly burdens small businesses and working families, while exempting big corporations. Let’s call it what it is: corporate welfare.
In 2019, the legislature proposed imposing $2 billion in new taxes on businesses who grossed over $1 million in sales (gross sales, not profits), supposedly to be new funds for schools. Upon hearing about this new tax, big corporations rushed their lobbyists to Salem. These big corporations cut a back-room deal with politicians, assuring that they would remain neutral or support the bill as long as they were exempt from it. That left the small appliance store, the hardware store, the family trucking company, the local feed store and other small businesses to pay billions in new taxes, supposedly for schools (most, if not all of our rural districts have yet to see a penny), while big corporations got off scot free. How convenient.
I oppose this funding mechanism because it isn’t fair to rural Oregon. A local hardware store reported a $90,000 tax bill. That’s $90,000 being sent to Salem without a penny coming back. Debbie Boothe-Schmidt calls this tax on sales, “a great start”, while lambasting me for fighting for our small businesses. She claims I want to cut $1 billion from our schools. That is a lie. What I want to do is make sure that our schools are fully funded by making them the very first thing we fund during budget-writing, rather than crippling small businesses in new taxes because political elites, the same political elites who recruited Debbie Boothe-Schmidt to run, sold out small businesses. Right now, our schools are almost always the last thing that is funded, because politicians like Debbie Boothe-Schmidt want to use them as a political football.
Don’t believe the lies coming from Debbie Boothe-Schmidt. You have a choice right now between me, a 30-year public school teacher who wants to fully fund education by making it the very first thing we fund, or Debbie Boothe-Schmidt, a political activist with no experience in public education who wants to use our children as pawns to raise billions of dollars of taxes on small business while handing out corporate welfare to big businesses. Please join me in making the common sense choice and rejecting Debbie Boothe-Schmidt’s lies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.