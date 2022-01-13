The Tillamook Family Counseling Center (TFCC) is a partner organization of Northwest Parenting. Northwest Parenting is a regional collaborative that provides families with parent education opportunities, family fun activities, workshops, and other parent supports. This collaborative provides these services to families who reside in Tillamook County, Clatsop County, and Columbia County. Northwest Parenting operates the collaborative with three concepts in mind, including that: parents are children’s first and most important teacher, parenting can be hard, but support and knowledge can help, and that every parent can benefit from learning skills that can improve parenting.
If you have lived in Tillamook County for a while, it is possible that you personally know someone who has participated a Northwest Parenting program. If you are reading this column and have not had a chance to participate, I would encourage you to seriously consider it. Northwest Parenting programs are for all parents and caretakers. There is no ideal participant, programs are open to parents and caretakers of all experience levels, genders, social economic status, education levels, and ages. Participants who attend programs that are sponsored by Northwest Parenting can expect to be treated with respect, receive a class schedule, receive required curriculum textbooks, connect with local parents, and to participate in whatever way feels safe.
If you are a parent or caregiver I encourage you continue reading this column to learn more about this collaborative:
• Learn about Local Parenting Classes-Traditionally, Northwest Parenting and Tillamook Family Counseling Center offers two Active Parenting series per year. This series last for a total of 7 weeks, each class is an hour and a half long. During the pandemic this class was presented using the Zoom platform to protect both the participants and the parent education staff. In the series parents and caregivers will learn practical parenting tips from knowledgeable parent education facilitators, participate in guided discussions, and have opportunities to build relationships with local parents. Parents and caretakers who participate will get everything that they need to succeed in the series including access to an online classroom that has the class schedule and zoom link, Active Parenting workbook, Active Parenting guide, notebook, and a care packet that has supplemental parent resources that include problem gambling, alcohol and other drug, and suicide prevention information, and other information. The next Active Parenting class will take place virtually Thursdays from 4:30pm to 6:00pm, February 3rd to March 17th. If you are interested in registering for this free parent education series you can contact the Parent Education Coordinator by emailing MelissaCS@tfcc.org or by calling (503)842-8201 extension #276.
• Learn about Parenting Class Offerings throughout the Northwest Parenting Region- Recently, many of the Northwest Parenting programs have been offered virtually. Many of the locations, including Tillamook County has offered their programs to parents and caregivers who reside in the Northwest Parenting service area. To learn about upcoming Northwest Parenting Programs in our region I would recommend visiting the Northwest Regional Education Service District’s website to view the calendar. The calendar can be found at www.nwresd.org. Northwest Regional Education Service District is Northwest Parenting’s fiscal agent. They provides support and technical assistance to parent education coordinators and coordinate local parenting programs throughout the Northwest Parenting service area.
• Follow SOS Tillamook on Facebook- SOS Tillamook is the prevention program at the Tillamook Family Counseling Center. On this Facebook page, you can learn about upcoming parent education series, substance use prevention, suicide prevention, problem gambling prevention resources, and other parent supports.
If you have any questions about this column please feel free to contact me at Janeanek@tfcc.org.
