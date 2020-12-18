The proposed Olympic Line Harvest unit activity in the Jetty Creek watershed represents a significant additional threat to the water supply for the city of Rockaway Beach.
During the last week local residents and the author measured stream buffers and photographically documented the Olympic line Harvest Unit in the Jetty Creek Drainage, the main source of drinking water for the city of Rockaway Beach.
Fundamental to any consideration of logging "Olympic Line" are the significant tributaries of Jetty Creek within the area planned to be clearcut. This logging will further exacerbate water quality and quantity issues for the town of Rockaway Beach. Natural forest ecosystems absorb Oregon’s heavy winter rains like a sponge and release that water during the dry summer. This means that a heavily logged watershed like Jetty Creek creates a pattern of stream flows that are elevated in the winter (thus increasing erosion and siltation which water treatment has to remove) and also very significantly, there is decreased water availability during Oregon's dry summer months (creating difficulties for having adequate water availability for a town whose economy is heavily based on summer tourism).
When we measured protective stream buffer distances flagged within Olympic Line Harvest Unit, their widths were deficient. Even if the Forest Practices act requirement of a 50 foot or in some places a 70 foot buffer for logging close to a stream were met, the slopes are too steep to have such relatively narrow buffers adequately protect the waters of Jetty Creek. This jeopardizes the Rockaway Beach city water supply.
While doing the stream buffer measurements, significant deposits of fine silt material were observed in areas of stream that are sheltered at low flows.
This material will be easily mobilized at higher winter flows - - thus degrading water quality.
There are significant beginnings of slides in the recent clear-cut just uphill of the proposed logging.
In closing, this proposed logging with "Olympic Line" is fundamentally inappropriate in the watershed providing the town of Rockaway Beach with drinking water. Nearly all of the last remaining older forest in the following image will be removed by this proposed clear-cut logging, so there will be essentially no older forest left in the Jetty Creek watershed. Given the severe impacts that logged watersheds have for stream flows and thus the Rockaway Beach water supply, this additional logging needs to be substantially delayed until the rest of the watershed has recovered.
Caption: The above image shows the proposed Olympic Line Harvest Unit as the only area of intact older forest in this major portion of the Jetty Creek watershed.
Unfortunately there may not be much that can be done immediately or directly about these highly significant issues because of the very substantial weakness of Oregon’s forest practices regulations. Logging Olympic Line may be “legal” but it clearly is not ethical, environmentally appropriate, or sustainable. Change is badly needed. Clearly, this situation needs to motivate resolute action to make appropriate improvements to Oregon’s forestry regulations, which are very much weaker than Washington’s.
Author note: Trygve Steen, Ph.D. is a Retired Professor of Environmental Science and Management, at Portland State University. Where he spent forty-five years teaching courses on forest ecology and the principle of sustainability.
